Diljit Dosanjh describes Kashmir as ‘sukoon’, shares peaceful moments from his trip

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is taking a tranquil break in the mesmerising valleys of Kashmir, often referred to as ‘heaven on earth.’

The singer-actor shared a reel on Instagram, capturing moments from his serene trip. The video features Diljit playing with birds, praying, strolling through scenic streets, interacting with locals, posing with fans, and shopping at local markets.

Adding to the soulful vibe of the reel, he chose the song Wohi Khuda Hai by Sufi musician Milad Raza Qadri as the background score. In the caption, Diljit simply wrote, “KASHMIR >> Sukoon.”