Diljit Dosanjh describes Kashmir as ‘sukoon’, shares peaceful moments from his trip

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is taking a tranquil break in the mesmerising valleys of Kashmir, often referred to as ‘heaven on earth.’
The singer-actor shared a reel on Instagram, capturing moments from his serene trip. The video features Diljit playing with birds, praying, strolling through scenic streets, interacting with locals, posing with fans, and shopping at local markets.
Adding to the soulful vibe of the reel, he chose the song Wohi Khuda Hai by Sufi musician Milad Raza Qadri as the background score. In the caption, Diljit simply wrote, “KASHMIR >> Sukoon.”
Recently, Diljit addressed the controversy surrounding his use of the word ‘Panjab’ instead of ‘Punjab.’ During his successful Dil-Luminati tour in India, he clarified the reasoning behind his choice of spelling, shutting down alleged conspiracies.
In a note shared on social media, he explained, “Punjabi. If I mistakenly didn’t put up India’s flag after writing ‘Panjab,’ it becomes a conspiracy. Panj Aab means 5 rivers. If I write ‘Panjab’ instead of ‘Punjab,’ it remains ‘Punjab.’”
Diljit also expressed frustration at unnecessary controversies, saying, “How many times do we have to prove that we LOVE INDIA? Bring something new instead of creating conspiracies. #Vehley.”
Earlier this month, Diljit performed in Chandigarh, where he addressed the challenges of live concert infrastructure in India. He emphasised that better facilities are needed to ensure a rewarding experience for the audience.
He shared, “We don’t have proper infrastructure for live shows here. This industry generates significant revenue and provides employment. Until we can organise shows with the stage at the centre, I won’t perform live in India.”
Diljit’s ongoing tours and candid remarks highlight his commitment to fans and his passion for quality performances.