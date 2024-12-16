Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Chandigarh gig to youngest chess world champion Gukesh

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh on December 14 dedicated his Dil-Luminati concert in Chandigarh to India's youngest World Champion, D Gukesh.

Diljit had shared a glimpse of his Chandigarh concert on his Instagram, which he told the concert-goers that it would be their “best night of their life.” In the video, Diljit first spoke about his patent line “Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye” and shared that he was proud to say it during his show at Coachella in the US.

Speaking in Punjabi, he then shared that his show is dedicated to Gukesh, who made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess, beating Ding Liren of China in the 14-game match.

“The show today is dedicated to world chess champion Gukesh and do you know why it is dedicated to him? It is because whatever you think in life, he has already thought about becoming a world champion. And he became that. Problems are there, I face them daily.”

The 18-year-old from Chennai capitalised on a blunder by Ding in the winner-takes-all 14th game to dethrone the champion, winning the match 7.5 to 6.5 and becoming only the second Indian to win the World Chess Champion.

He then spoke about star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise and the iconic line “Jukhega nahi.” Praising the film, he said he hasn’t watched the second installment Pushpa: The Rule. Diljit said, “Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega?”

The tour will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati. On the acting front, He will be seen in Border 2 alongside names such as Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty to name a few.