If you love Diljit Dosanjh & want to say it out loud at his Dil-Luminati concert, this exclusive collection will do the needful

This collaboration blends Diljit’s unmistakable flair with Levi’s legendary style, offering fans a chance to wear their love for the artist as they follow his tour across India. From graphic tees and hoodies to sweatshirts and trucker jackets, the collection is packed with his signature catchphrases and iconic lyrics from tracks like Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye, G.O.A.T., Lover, and Born To Shine. Each piece is a statement of style and self-expression, allowing fans to truly connect with Diljit’s music in a tangible way.

The collection also introduces the newly launched 578™ Baggy Jeans, designed with a relaxed, slouchy fit that adds just the right amount of edge. And for those who want to make their merch truly their own, Levi’s Tailorshops at select flagship stores will offer limited-edition pins and patches for personalisation, ensuring that each fan can customise their look.

Inspired by Diljit’s high-energy performances and vibrant album art, the designs are bold, dynamic, and full of life. Whether you’re headed to a concert or simply want to rep the tour, these pieces are the ultimate fan must-have.

Available online and at concert venues.