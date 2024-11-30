Diljit Dosanjh explores the heart of Kolkata: Yellow taxis, flower markets and more

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has arrived in Kolkata for the highly anticipated Kolkata leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour. While his electrifying performance is scheduled for November 30, Diljit arrived early, giving himself three days to immerse in the city's vibrant culture and iconic landmarks.
On Friday, he shared an Instagram reel capturing moments from his Kolkata escapade. From riding the city’s iconic yellow taxi to exploring the bustling flower market, Diljit has been soaking in the essence of the "City of Joy."
He also spent tranquil moments at the ghat, admiring the majestic Howrah Bridge, a symbol of Kolkata’s heritage. His post beautifully underscores how his visit intertwines his musical journey with a genuine appreciation for diverse cultures.
Sharing the video, the Udta Punjab star wrote, “Kolkata in Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24.”
The reel offered a glimpse of Kolkata’s everyday charm, from its colonial architecture to the timeless allure of its streets, with the quintessential yellow taxis standing out as a highlight. Fans filled the comments section with love and suggestions, urging him to explore more of the city's rich culture, cuisine, and landmarks. One fan wrote, “Welcome to Kolkata Paaji,” while another added, “Punjabi Bengal aa gye oyeeeee.”
A third fan praised his humility, saying, “Love how he connects with locals, showing us all what humility looks like. Kudos to Diljit for staying true to his roots.”
Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour kicked off in Delhi on October 26 and spans 10 cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata, before concluding in Guwahati on December 29.