Diljit Dosanjh explores the heart of Kolkata: Yellow taxis, flower markets and more

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has arrived in Kolkata for the highly anticipated Kolkata leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour. While his electrifying performance is scheduled for November 30, Diljit arrived early, giving himself three days to immerse in the city's vibrant culture and iconic landmarks.

On Friday, he shared an Instagram reel capturing moments from his Kolkata escapade. From riding the city’s iconic yellow taxi to exploring the bustling flower market, Diljit has been soaking in the essence of the "City of Joy."

He also spent tranquil moments at the ghat, admiring the majestic Howrah Bridge, a symbol of Kolkata’s heritage. His post beautifully underscores how his visit intertwines his musical journey with a genuine appreciation for diverse cultures.

Sharing the video, the Udta Punjab star wrote, “Kolkata in Dil-Luminati Tour Year 24.”