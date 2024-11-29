Diljit Dosanjh shares his in-flight meal pics; chef Ranveer Brar reacts

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh recently shared glimpses of his luxurious chartered flight experience, including a hearty meal, which caught the attention of celebrity chef Ranveer Brar.

Diljit, who is preparing for his upcoming concert in Kolkata, posted a series of pictures on Instagram showcasing his in-flight moments. Among them was a snapshot of his meal, which included fresh salads, chapatis, and a paneer gravy dish. The singer-actor captioned his post, “NEXT Kolkata.”

Chef Ranveer Brar, who recently starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murders, took to the comments to compliment the spread, particularly the paneer. He wrote, “Pahji paneer tagda lagda ai (The paneer looks very nice)!”

Diljit’s concert tour has been making headlines for its electrifying performances and heartwarming moments. At a recent show in Pune, a fan proposed to his girlfriend on stage while Diljit serenaded the couple. Videos circulating online show the man going down on one knee and proposing, followed by hugs and cheers from the audience. Diljit clapped and encouraged the crowd to applaud the romantic moment, even shaking hands with the couple.

After Kolkata, Diljit is set to perform in Bengaluru, Indore, and Chandigarh, with the tour wrapping up in Guwahati on December 29.

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen in Jatt & Juliet 3, a romantic comedy directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. The film, co-starring Neeru Bajwa, follows two undercover police officers navigating unspoken romantic feelings while on a mission in the UK. The movie also features Jasmin Bajwa, Rana Ranbir, and B.N. Sharma, and serves as a spiritual successor to the earlier Jatt & Juliet films.