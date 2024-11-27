Diljit Dosanjh highlights yoga’s power for mental well-being at ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour Pune concert

Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a candid moment with his fans during his Pune concert. In a video clip posted on Instagram, the singer delved into the complexities of life, the importance of mental well-being, and the transformative power of yoga.
Diljit candidly discussed the constant pressures and challenges that come with fame and success. “"Musibate toh ayengi, tension toh ayengi life mein. Mere ko jitni tension roz aati hai main bata bhi nahi sakta aapko kya kya tension aati hai roz. Toh jitna bada kaam utni badi tension (Problems will arise, tensions will emerge in life. I can’t even begin to explain the level of stress I face daily. The bigger the work, the bigger the tension),” he stated.
He emphasised the role of yoga in mitigating these stressors. The singer encouraged his fans to incorporate yoga into their daily routines, highlighting its benefits for mental and physical health. He urged them to embrace the practice as a tool for self-discovery and inner peace.
The GOAT singer explained that yoga is more than just physical exercise or stretching. He added that it’s a spiritual journey that aligns one’s mind, body, and soul. Drawing an analogy to a car, he suggested that yoga helps correct our internal alignment, just as a mechanic aligns a car for optimal performance.
Diljit’s heartfelt message resonated with his fans, who praised his honesty and authenticity. Many commented on his serene demeanour and the positive impact his words had on them. Currently, Diljit is on his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. The tour kicked off in New Delhi in October and will continue through December, with upcoming shows in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.