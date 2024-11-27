Diljit Dosanjh highlights yoga’s power for mental well-being at ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour Pune concert

He emphasised the role of yoga in mitigating these stressors. The singer encouraged his fans to incorporate yoga into their daily routines, highlighting its benefits for mental and physical health. He urged them to embrace the practice as a tool for self-discovery and inner peace.

The GOAT singer explained that yoga is more than just physical exercise or stretching. He added that it’s a spiritual journey that aligns one’s mind, body, and soul. Drawing an analogy to a car, he suggested that yoga helps correct our internal alignment, just as a mechanic aligns a car for optimal performance.

Diljit’s heartfelt message resonated with his fans, who praised his honesty and authenticity. Many commented on his serene demeanour and the positive impact his words had on them. Currently, Diljit is on his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour 2024. The tour kicked off in New Delhi in October and will continue through December, with upcoming shows in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.