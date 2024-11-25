Diljit Dosanjh serenades as fan proposes to girlfriend on stage during his ‘Dil-luminati tour’ Pune concert

In the clip, the man revealed that he was proposing after 13 years of being in a relationship, a sentiment Diljit echoed before resuming his performance.

Recently, another video of Diljit went viral when he humorously called out fans watching his concert from a hotel balcony without tickets. Stopping the music momentarily, he playfully remarked on the hotel's clever move before resuming his performance.

Diljit, known for his candid interactions with fans, has also defended an emotional fan who was trolled online for crying at one of his shows. The singer’s ongoing tour will take him next to Kolkata, followed by Bengaluru, Indore, and Chandigarh, culminating on December 29 in Guwahati.