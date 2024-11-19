Diljit Dosanjh playfully calls out people watching his Ahmedabad ‘Dil-Luminati’ concert from a hotel balcony

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to a massive crowd. However, a video from the concert has gone viral, showing the artiste playfully questioning fans who were watching his performance from a nearby hotel balcony without tickets.
In the video, Diljit pauses mid-performance and gestures for the music to stop. He then points towards the hotel balcony and addresses the audience, saying, “Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bara accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (Those who are sitting in the hotel balcony, this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us). Without tickets, huh?”
The camera then pans to the hotel balcony, where a number of people can be seen enjoying the concert without having purchased tickets. Diljit continues his performance, but not without playfully acknowledging the ‘freeloaders’ enjoying the show from the hotel.
The video, shared on social media has sparked amusement and discussion among fans. Some fans joked about booking hotel rooms for future concerts, while others pointed out that those watching from the balcony likely paid more for their rooms than the price of a concert ticket.
This incident comes on the heels of Diljit’s recent commitment to promoting responsible behaviour and discouraging alcohol consumption. At his Ahmedabad concert, he addressed a notice he had received from the Telangana government ahead of his Hyderabad performance, asking him to avoid songs related to alcohol, drugs, and violence.
Diljit had previously tweaked the lyrics of his popular songs Lemonade and 5 Taara during his Hyderabad concert to comply with the notice. He also pledged to stop singing alcohol-themed songs altogether if all liquor shops in the country were shut down.
Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour continues with upcoming performances in Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. The tour concludes on December 29.