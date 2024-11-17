Diljit Dosanjh cleverly tweaks song lyrics at his Hyderabad ‘Dil-Luminati’ concert to comply with Telangana government’s notice

Diljit’s witty improvisations were met with laughter and applause from the audience. Fans took to social media to express their admiration for his quick thinking and ability to adapt while maintaining the energy of his performance.

“Bro cooked Telangana govt so bad,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “Telangana Government really thought they could water down Diljit’s vibe. The joke’s on them — he just cracked open a coke and kept the party going!”

The Telangana government’s notice, issued on Thursday, also prohibited the singer from having children on stage during the concert, citing concerns about the potential harm from loud sounds and flashing lights. The notice was prompted by a complaint from a Chandigarh resident who provided video evidence of Diljit allegedly performing songs with objectionable content at a previous concert in Delhi.

The singer’s Hyderabad performance was part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, which spans 10 cities across India. He kicked off the tour in Delhi in October and is scheduled to perform in Ahmedabad next. The India leg of the tour will conclude with a concert in Guwahati on December 29.