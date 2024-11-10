Diljit Dosanjh proudly declares ‘Punjabi aa gaye Abu Dhabi’ during Dil-Luminati tour concert, performs ‘Tu Mujhe Kabool’ from ‘Khuda Gawah’

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who recently completed a successful tour in India, captivated audiences in the Middle East as he took the stage in Abu Dhabi, exclaiming with pride, “Punjabi aa gaye Abu Dhabi.”
On Instagram, Diljit shared a clip from his Abu Dhabi performance, where he introduced his set by saying, “Punjabi aa gaye Abu Dhabi,” before performing the classic Tu Mujhe Kabool from the 1992 film Khuda Gawah, sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Mohammed Aziz. He captioned the video, “Marhaba Abu Dhabi.”
Khuda Gawah, directed by Mukul S. Anand, is an epic drama from 1992 featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi in a double role, and an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna and Danny Denzongpa. The film follows Badshah Khan’s journey from Afghanistan to India to avenge a murder.
Earlier, Diljit departed from Jaipur on November 4, after performing there, expressing gratitude to Jaipur’s audience and police for their support. He shared his appreciation for the city, calling it a “beautiful pink city” and savouring traditional Rajasthani cuisine like Dal Bati Churma.
During his Jaipur concert, Diljit honoured his roots, stating, “yeh pagdi hamari shaan hai (This turban is our pride)” and praised India's diversity, saying, “Har do-teen chaar ghante baad humaari boli, khaana change hojata hai. Yeh humaari desh ki beauty hai (In a few kilometers, our language, food changes. This is the beauty of our country).” He concluded with a heartfelt tribute to unity and pride across India.