Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert leads to hospitalisation of fan

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh wowed fans in Delhi with his high-energy gig over the weekend. However, for some attendees, the excitement was dampened by logistical issues at the venue.

A fan who attended the singer's first concert on Saturday night, revealed that a girl nearly passed out and was subsequently taken to the hospital due to the chaotic conditions at the venue.

The fan voiced his disappointment online, describing the event as “absolute chaos”. In a viral thread on X, he detailed his frustrations, highlighting disorganisation, overcrowding and long waits that overshadowed what could have been an incredible experience.

The fan, who paid INR 15,000 for Gold Pit tickets, wrote, “Diljit was amazing, but his concert was not. Even after paying so much, we were left waiting endlessly. The gates didn't open until 5:30 PM, and then the concert didn’t start until 8 PM. From 5 to 7 PM, it was just random Zomato and Kingfisher ads with no opening act.”

He then highlighted the appalling condition of the women's washrooms, mentioning that they lacked proper lighting, had a foul odor, and were unsanitary—hardly what one would anticipate after spending thousands on tickets.