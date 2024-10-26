Here's what you need to know about the next edit of Majuli Music Festival in Assam
Entrepreneur, singer-songwriter and founder and director of the Majuli Music Festival, Mukul Doley has always wanted to support India’s emerging music talents. He had plans to create a music festival in Mumbai showcasing different music genres. However, situations challenged him to shift the project to Majuli Island in Assam, and that’s how the stunning Majuli Music Festival took shape and was launched in 2019.
Having completed four editions, and now gearing up for the fifth one, the journey has been about turning a vision into reality while celebrating the culture and heritage of Majuli. We speak with Doley to learn more details.
Excerpts:
What can the people look forward to at the Majuli Music Festival this year?
This year’s Majuli Music Festival is set to offer a dynamic mix of music, culture, and local experiences. People can look forward to performances from indie artistes from all over India, along with traditional folk acts that celebrate the region’s rich cultural roots. In addition to the music, visitors will explore art installations, local food stalls, and handicraft displays while enjoying the scenic beauty of Majuli. The festival aims to create a deeper connection between music, art, and nature.
What goes into choosing the performers for the fest?
Selecting performers for the Majuli Music Festival is a thoughtful process, aimed at creating a balanced and diverse line-up that celebrates both emerging talents and established artistes. At the same time, we remain committed to showcasing the traditional folk music of the Northeast. Our selection process involves a mix of artiste submissions and direct invitations, with a focus on artistes who align with the fest’s ethos of creativity, sustainability, and cultural exchange. We also consider the audience’s preferences.
How has the festival evolved over the years (since its inception)?
What began in 2019 as a small, grassroots initiative to showcase local and indie talent has evolved into a major cultural event that draws visitors and artistes from across India. A major turning point came in 2022, when singer Lucky Ali performed, adding immense star power to the event. His performance drew widespread attention and brought a larger audience to the festival. In 2023, Sona Mohapatra and Kailash Kher furthered the festival’s reach with their powerful performances.
One of the main features of the festival is sustainability. What measures do you take to make it sustainable and responsible towards nature?
We implement a comprehensive waste management system, with marked bins for recycling and composting, and partnering with local organisations to promote proper disposal. Single-use plastics are discouraged. Vendors use biodegradable packaging and provide reusable options. We also engage in tree-planting initiatives and conduct workshops to raise awareness about environmental issues among attendees.
Where does the music festival draw inspiration from?
The fest draws inspiration from the island’s rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions. One key influence is the Raas Leela, a festival that celebrates the life and teachings of Lord Krishna through dance and music.
With so many popular music festivals in the northeastern states, what makes the Majuli Music Festival stand out?
We consciously try to maintain a balance between contemporary indie musicians with traditional folk performances, highlighting the region’s rich musical heritage and promoting emerging artistes.
It actively involves local communities, which enhances its authenticity. Set against the beautiful backdrop of Majuli Island, the festival offers a stunning ambience that enriches the experience.
Does the music fest promote tourism?
By featuring well-known artistes and diverse music genres, the festival draws visitors from across India and beyond. We also create opportunities for visitors to connect with residents, fostering cultural exchange. It also encourages improvements in local infrastructure benefitting tourism in the long term. Finally, this acts as a focal point for promoting other attractions on the island, encouraging visitors to explore beyond the event, such as the satras, natural beauty, and indigenous communities.
Share a few tips for first-time audience travelling to Majuli for the fest.
Book accommodations and transportations early. Pack clothing suitable for the weather and a reusable water bottle. Explore the local culture by visiting satras and villages. Try Assamese cuisine from local stalls, and participate in the festival’s sustainability initiatives.
Majuli Music Festival will be held from November 22-24.