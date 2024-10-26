Here's what you need to know about the next edit of Majuli Music Festival in Assam

Entrepreneur, singer-songwriter and founder and director of the Majuli Music Festival, Mukul Doley has always wanted to support India’s emerging music talents. He had plans to create a music festival in Mumbai showcasing different music genres. However, situations challenged him to shift the project to Majuli Island in Assam, and that’s how the stunning Majuli Music Festival took shape and was launched in 2019.

Having completed four editions, and now gearing up for the fifth one, the journey has been about turning a vision into reality while celebrating the culture and heritage of Majuli. We speak with Doley to learn more details.

Excerpts: