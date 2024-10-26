Diljit Dosanjh visits Bangla Sahib Gurudwara ahead of his Dil-Luminati tour concert in Delhi

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is all set to enthral the Delhi audience with his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour. The singer-actor, known for his energetic performances and soulful voice, will be taking the stage at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium today.

Before the concert, Diljit made a spiritual visit to the revered Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. Dressed in a stylish denim outfit and a vibrant red turban, he sought blessings for his upcoming performance. A video shared by a fan page captured the moment as he entered the gurdwara, bowed his head in prayer, and accepted prasad with a grateful heart.