Diljit Dosanjh visits Bangla Sahib Gurudwara ahead of his Dil-Luminati tour concert in Delhi

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is all set to enthral the Delhi audience with his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour. The singer-actor, known for his energetic performances and soulful voice, will be taking the stage at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium today.
Before the concert, Diljit made a spiritual visit to the revered Bangla Sahib Gurudwara. Dressed in a stylish denim outfit and a vibrant red turban, he sought blessings for his upcoming performance. A video shared by a fan page captured the moment as he entered the gurdwara, bowed his head in prayer, and accepted prasad with a grateful heart.
The Dil-Luminati Tour has already captivated audiences across the globe. Before embarking on the Indian leg of his tour, Diljit successfully concluded his international tour, performing in countries like Canada, the US, Australia, England, Italy, and New Zealand.
Here are some of the Dil-Luminati tour stops:
On Friday, the singer-actor shared glimpses of his arrival in the capital city, expressing his excitement for the upcoming concerts on October 26 and 27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Taking to Instagram, Diljit posted a series of photos showcasing his stylish airport look. He playfully captioned the post, “Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai? (What's Delhi's weather saying?).” He also shared a video on his Instagram story, set to the iconic song Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon from the film Purab Aur Paschim, adding a patriotic touch to his post.
As Diljit gears up to entertain the Delhi crowd, fans eagerly await his electrifying performance.