AP Dhillon unveils ‘Bora Bora’ music video featuring Ayra Starr

Singer-songwriter, rapper, and music producer AP Dhillon has released the music video for Bora Bora, a standout track from his newly released nine-track EP, The Brownprint. This project highlights the Punjabi artiste’s talent for seamlessly blending genres and styles.

The animated music video features Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr and is directed by Los Angeles filmmaker Michelle Parker, known for her work with artistes like Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B. It presents a vibrant celebration of diversity and love, set in a cozy neighborhood. The visuals turn everyday streets into an energetic dance party where people of different ages and backgrounds come together to celebrate love and life.