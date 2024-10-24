AP Dhillon unveils ‘Bora Bora’ music video featuring Ayra Starr

Singer-songwriter, rapper, and music producer AP Dhillon has released the music video for Bora Bora, a standout track from his newly released nine-track EP, The Brownprint. This project highlights the Punjabi artiste’s talent for seamlessly blending genres and styles.
The animated music video features Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr and is directed by Los Angeles filmmaker Michelle Parker, known for her work with artistes like Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B. It presents a vibrant celebration of diversity and love, set in a cozy neighborhood. The visuals turn everyday streets into an energetic dance party where people of different ages and backgrounds come together to celebrate love and life.
On the collaboration, AP Dhillon shares, “With Bora Bora, we wanted to create a musical experience that brings people closer together. It’s about embracing the energy of the present moment and inspiring others to do the same. The music video is a celebration of unity, showing that the party is bigger and better when we all stand together.”
Ayra Starr adds, “Working on Bora Bora was an amazing experience. The song embodies the spirit of freedom and self-expression that music brings to our lives. It’s about breaking down barriers and finding common ground through music. I hope this track inspires people to unite, celebrate their differences, and create beautiful memories.”
Now available through Republic Records in partnership with Universal Music Canada, the music video opens with AP Dhillon’s laid-back vibe against an urban graffiti backdrop. Ayra Starr’s entrance is captivating, and the heart of the video features vibrant street dance scenes where individuals of all ages and backgrounds come together in joyous celebration. The climax showcases a dynamic duet between AP Dhillon and Ayra Starr, their voices blending harmoniously to encapsulate the song’s theme. Their on-screen chemistry adds depth to the performance.
