How Arvind Krishna epitomises a fighter's saga

He houses versatility — juggling roles as an actor and athlete. Arvind Krishna, as a respite from the intense shooting schedule of his upcoming superhero film, A Masterpiece, also participated in the International 3BL Basketball League by Japan.

While we speak to him about his movie, we also learn that Arvind, the captain of the Hyderabad 3BL team, stood shoulder to shoulder with international players like Balla Kouyate, Takaharu Tsugawa, and Mayori, not just sharing the court but also the spirit of camaraderie and global unity.

The basketball player and actor particularly famed for his role in Shukra (2021), suffered a knee injury during a practice session in Hyderabad. Arvind opted for Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy and physiotherapy as his recovery path, focusing on regaining strength and restoring the full range of motion in his injured knee.

“But mentally, coming from a place where I’m an actor and a basketball player, it is still very hard,” Arvind says, adding, “It feels like I have to restart. I am limping half the time and have to rebuild this leg from scratch. But every day, I do my best.”

Arvind’s two-and-a-half-yearold son innocently helped by icing his knee as if, painting a silver lining around the clouds of his recovery. While most of the shooting of A Masterpiece is complete, the crew is waiting for Arvind to fully recover. “There’s one major climax fight scene that I have to be a part of. I hope I heal soon,” he adds. Excerpts:

Could you give us a glimpse of the genres of science fiction and mythology around your upcoming film A Masterpiece?

We wanted to give a superhero story but one that is culturally rooted in India. We don’t show science at odds with the supernatural. We have taken aspects of modern technological advancements that are instrumental in the making of a few key characters and blended them with ideas like reincarnation and karmic debt.