Picture Perfect: Exhibition 'Hello & Goodbye' at MAP in Bengaluru looks at early 20th century India through the lens of postcards

While on our tour of the exhibition of postcards Hello & Goodbye at Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Bengaluru, we discovered that the idea for postcards originated in Germany, back in 1865. However, it was the government of Austria that issued the first one on October 1, 1869. While postcards became a prominent mode of communication in the early 20th century, their popularity with the invention of faster communication channels surely dipped but never faded away.

Even in this generation, there are people who enjoy postcards. Now, they are mostly seen as souvenirs – as tokens of affection and appreciation. People often go to places and pick up a postcard for a loved one and hand that over without a message. “In that sense, the idea of exchanging postcards exists but we do not essentially communicate through postcards like before. Social media and messaging apps today definitely provide faster modes of communication but all of them stem from letter writing and postcards,” says Meghana Kuppa, who along with Khushi Bansal, has curated the exhibition Hello & Goodbye. The display features 80 postcards, most of which have been gifted by South Asian art collectors Kenneth X and Joyce Robbins.