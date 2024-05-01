All you need to know about Ajrakh from Kutch that just got a GI tag

The first image that comes to our minds when someone mentions Ajrakh now is actress Alia Bhatt's ensemble at the Joy Awards in Riyadh that grabbed eyeballs back in January. In an ode to the several millennia-old hand block printing technique, designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla had created a custom blue and red Ajrakh block-print sari with gold embroidery. The look was complemented by a blue drape worn over the shoulder.

Such is the appeal of Ajrakh that it finds expression in modern silhouettes seamlessly. Thus, it only seemed only long overdue when, very recently, the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM) officially handed over a GI certificate to the traditional artisans of Kutch Ajrakh, the torchbearers of the craft from Gujarat’s Kutch region.