Vijay’s Sachein returns to theatres with new trailer ahead of 20th anniversary re-release

Directed by John Mahendran, the film starred Vijay in the titular role and was a massive box office hit upon its initial release, earning four times its investment. Adding to the film's star power was Bipasha Basu, who made her Tamil cinema debut with this project as the second heroine.

The cast also included memorable performances by veteran actors like the late Raghuvaran, Vadivelu, and Santhanam, whose comic timing added an extra layer of charm to the film.

Visually, Sachein stood out thanks to the stunning cinematography by Jeeva and crisp editing by VT Vijayan. The film’s music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, featured six songs—five of which became instant chartbusters. One standout number was the lively track Vaadi Vaadi, sung by Vijay himself. With lyrics by V Elango, the song featured a fun sequence between Vijay and Vadivelu that remains a fan favorite to this day.

As Sachein gears up for its grand re-release, fans of the film are all set to relive the magic once again on the big screen.