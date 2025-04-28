Cinema

Salman Khan postpones UK tour after Pahalgam attack

Salman Khan is the latest Indian artist to postpone his UK tour following the recent Pahalgam attack.
Bollywood star Salman Khan announced on Monday that his upcoming UK shows have been postponed in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London," the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star wrote on an Instagram post.

Salman says it is "only right to pause" during this time of collective grief

"While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief," he added and apologised to his fans for the inconvenience.

Salman was scheduled to perform on May 4 and 5 in Manchester and London as part of The Bollywood Big One tour, alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, and Maniesh Paul.

Other Indian artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, AP Dhillon, and even Hollywood stars like Kevin Hart have cancelled their shows as a mark of solidarity.

The new dates for Salman's tour will be announced soon.

Arijit Singh cancels Chennai concert following Pahalgam terror attack
