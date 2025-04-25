Arijit Singh cancels Chennai concert following Pahalgam terror attack

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Arijit shared an official statement from the organisers, which read:

“In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers along with the artist have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27.”

The statement further assured fans that all ticket holders will receive full refunds, which will be automatically credited to the original method of payment. For any further assistance, attendees have been asked to contact events@district.in.

The horrific attack in Pahalgam saw terrorists target tourists, reportedly singling them out based on their religion before opening fire. Among the victims was a local man who attempted to fight back and disarm the attackers before being fatally shot.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a militant group believed to be affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. TRF reportedly emerged in the aftermath of the Indian government's abrogation of Article 370, which had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident has sparked renewed scrutiny over the role of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. In a strong diplomatic response, India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty—an agreement governing water-sharing between the two nations. While this move has been widely supported within India, Pakistan has condemned it, calling it an act of "water warfare."

Internationally, the attack has drawn condemnation from several countries, though notably, Canada remains the only G7 nation yet to issue a statement.