Arijit Singh turns 38: A look at the singer's net worth and journey

It is impossible that you are on a long drive and do not listen to an Arijit Singh number. No romantic dates and unspoken words of the heart are complete without an Arijit Singh number to define them. If you feel sad, lonely or depressed, there’s an Arijit Singh song to cheer you up, or make you cry- cleanse yourself. No matter the mood, occasion or time, birthday boy and one of the leading playback singers of the country always has a song for you. Here’s taking a look at his net worth, his humble beginnings and the life he leads today.
The journey of a lifetime
Singh was born in Murshidabad, West Bengal on April 25. He was first spotted at a reality show Fame Gurukul in the early 2000s. Though he emerged as a fantastic singer, throughout the show, he was evicted very close to the finale because fate had other plans for him. Almost six years later, his voice was heard in the Bollywood movie Murder 2 where he sang Phir Mohabbat. The song was an instant hit and people starting recognizing him. In 2013, came Tum hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, whose massive success further cemented his place as a playback singer of this generation. However, this was not the first recorded song by Singh. He has sung for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya but his version was not officially released.
There was no looking back after this with an array of songs sang for all top Bollywood actors. He was awarded the National Award twice for Binte Dil, Padmaavat and Kesariya, Brahmastra. He is also the recipient of the Padma Shri awards in 2025. Apart from singing for movies, his live concerts have connected him to global audiences. He juggles his time between Mumbai and Murshidabad, the latter where he still resides with his wife and son and can be spotted frequently on his scooty.
A quick recap of 10 songs by Arijit Singh that should be on your playlist for every mood
Did you know that Arijit Singh is one of the most streamed singer on online audio platforms? If you are looking for a song for every mood, then here are our top 10 suggestions for you.
· Kesariya from Brahmastra is a voice for all those who are falling in love for the first time.
· Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 for proposals
· Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse from Jackpot for a romantic playlist in the monsoon
· Gerua from Dilwale, when you feel the first brush of love
· Raat Bhar from Heropantiis the party anthem you never knew you needed
· Khamoshiyan the title track, when you prefer to contemplate on life
· Ghungroo from War, another Dance party number
· Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track when you are in self doubt
· Aaj Se Teri from Padman, the assurance of a husband to a wife after marriage
· Phir Le Aya Dil from Barfi for a heartbreak and reconciliation
What is Arijit Singh’s net worth?
Having sung songs in Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bangla, Tamil and several other languages, collaborations with some of the topmost musicians across the globe and having made millions of fans, Arijit Singh’s net worth is estimated to be above 410 crores approximately and growing.