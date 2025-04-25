Arijit Singh turns 38: A look at the singer's net worth and journey

The journey of a lifetime

Singh was born in Murshidabad, West Bengal on April 25. He was first spotted at a reality show Fame Gurukul in the early 2000s. Though he emerged as a fantastic singer, throughout the show, he was evicted very close to the finale because fate had other plans for him. Almost six years later, his voice was heard in the Bollywood movie Murder 2 where he sang Phir Mohabbat. The song was an instant hit and people starting recognizing him. In 2013, came Tum hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, whose massive success further cemented his place as a playback singer of this generation. However, this was not the first recorded song by Singh. He has sung for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya but his version was not officially released.

There was no looking back after this with an array of songs sang for all top Bollywood actors. He was awarded the National Award twice for Binte Dil, Padmaavat and Kesariya, Brahmastra. He is also the recipient of the Padma Shri awards in 2025. Apart from singing for movies, his live concerts have connected him to global audiences. He juggles his time between Mumbai and Murshidabad, the latter where he still resides with his wife and son and can be spotted frequently on his scooty.