Happy birthday, Arijit Singh: Underrated songs for your playlist

Birthday boy Arijit Singh needs no formal introduction. While people know him for his ever-popular romantic Bollywood songs, it is not just Bollywood songs that he has sung. While it is impossible to fit all his underrated songs under one article, here are just a few Hindi songs, for popular or lesser-known films and independent albums that you need to listen to in 2025!
Starting off with this romantic track from Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu starrer Dil Juunglee, this song was sung by Arijit Singh and Sharib Toshi. A song soft, paired with a slightly up tempo beat, this heartfelt song is sure to remind you of your lover.
A less-talked about film 2016 multistarrer film Traffic had this beautiful track. The film carries a positive message with Neki ki raah translating to "the path of goodness" or "the way of righteousness". It refers to a path that is morally upright and virtuous. On days when you need that extra boost amid chaos and politics, this soulful song is sure to calm you down.
A popular thumri in the raag Sindh Bhairavi, Ka Karoon Sajni Aye Na Baalam, is one of the most difficult songs that Arijit has sung. If you are a classicist, you may not like this, but the reimagined and redesigned thumri by DJ Phoenix, is impressive.
Babul Mora Naihar Chhooto Jaye is another popular Hindustani classical music song (thumri) in Raag Bhairavi. Used in the film Poorna: Courage Has No Limit, the song, often sung as a bidaayi song, is also very relevant if a daughter moves out of her paternal home. Even if you are not leaving your home or city, Arijit's tonal quality and heart wrenching style of singing is sure to make you teary-eyed.
You probably haven't even heard of the song or the film, Dongri ka Raja. But this is a fantastic romantic duet by two of the gems of the music fraternity, Chinmayi Sripada and Arijit. The love and longing expressed in the song is so heartwarming. This is the song to listen to, with your partner by your side, at the beach on a moonlit night, or at the hills witnessing the sunrise.
Another beautiful track is this one by Jonita Gandhi and Arijit from the movie Laila Majnu, which audiences became a fan of years after it was released. When your heart and head cannot choose if he or she is the one, may be this song can help you realise? Or fall even harder!
A peppy love number by Sunidhi Chauhan and Arijit from this film Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend, is that perfect dating phase song, when you have butterflies all over your stomach. And Punjabi lyrics sound a little too sweet when sung by Arijit, or are we just being biased?
A combination of Amit Trivedi, Chinmayi Sripada and Arijit cannever go wrong, isn't it? This fun, romantic number from Guddu Rangeela is that background track during your friendly catfights and teasing your love. Also, Chinmayee's voice is such a great match for Aditi Rao Hydari.
Starts on a very mellow note, this song from Ishk Actually, picks us as it progresses. The song talks about the journey of love and companionship, portraying love as a guiding force that connects individuals. You actually have at least one song by Arijit in each stage of your relationship.
While he is a master at singing both high and low notes, he also has this husky side of his base. While this song from Shahid is sees a different tonal quality of this versatile musician, Sawaali Si Raat from Barfi! also sees a very similar tone creating a very delicate and dreamy vibe.
Another soft number on the dark days of life, this film Fugly also stars boxer Vijender Singh. And could you identify the heroine yet? At times, everything seems very bleak, very grey, and this song represents a time as such, and how we are unable to stand strong against these situations.
Well, this list is not event 20% of his underrated songs of Arijit. These are just some of the many songs we could remember. The last on today's list is this ghazal, originally composed by Anup Jalota, which talks of family and relationship, and how each one of us, sometime or other is always at the receiving end, getting stabbed emotionally, and how eventually, we walk away slowly.