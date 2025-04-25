Music is my parallel passion: Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana recently launched a range of premium, tech-enabled Home Lockers, by The Security Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group, and taking a cue, we asked him to share a personal experience or anecdote that highlights the importance of security in his life, and he says, “I don’t have any anecdotes here, but I totally understand the importance of security in our lives. And it’s from time immemorial, right? We always lock our homes and cupboards and keep those keys safely. Today, with technological innovations, you can lock and unlock things through your phone or biometrics. It’s made life easy and stress-free.” The conversation of course, veered to films, music and much more.
Excerpts from our chat:
From your early days in television to becoming a celebrated actor in Bollywood, how do you feel your approach to acting has evolved over the years? What would you say is the biggest lesson you’ve learned throughout this journey?
For me, every film and every character I have played on the big screen has helped me further hone my craft. It gave me a deeper understanding of the layers and nuances in a character. As an artist, I’m always learning, but one take-away from my journey would be to chase clutter-breaking stories and content. Disrupt the ordinary and do something that the audience doesn’t expect. That is what I have learned and followed till date.
You’ve become known for choosing unconventional roles, often dealing with social issues. What drives you to pick these unique characters?
One important and unique film in my filmography is Andhadhun. This was also yet another effort in seeking out stories that challenge the norms — it was a story unlike something I had heard before. Getting into the character is, however, a process — the director’s brief, writing and workshops — all of this helps you get into the skin of the character. Sometimes you just have to surrender to the vision of the creator — and with Andhadhun and Sriram sir, it was just that!
You’ve proven your talent as an actor and a singer. How do you balance both career, and do you find that one influences the other creatively?
I have always spoken about having a parallel passion in your life — it’s very important for every person. For me, music is my parallel passion. Not just singing, but even experiencing and enjoying different kinds of music — I listen to all genres. As an artist, different crafts often find a way to mix with one other if the vision matches. At the same time, I also love pursuing both separately, depending on the project. Having said that, I love doing films where music is deeply woven into the narrative, but that alone is never the criteria for choosing a film — it’s the content!
You’ve taken on diverse roles in your career, from comedy to hard-hitting drama. What are some of the kinds of projects or roles that excite you now?
Adding more meaningful, clutter-breaking films to my filmography, making stories and characters that the audiences can find relatable, and films that don’t follow the formula but disrupt the norm of storytelling are very important to me.
If you weren’t an actor or singer, what would you have pursued as a career?
I think I would be a journalist because I Iike to write.
What’s one movie or song that always puts you in a good mood no matter what?
That’s difficult to choose as with different phases in your life, you enjoy different things. Currently, it is Open Hearts by The Weeknd and the best part about the album is that all songs are connected and it’s a seamless segue to one another with a story flowing.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain