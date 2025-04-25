Music is my parallel passion: Ayushmann Khurrana

A

I have always spoken about having a parallel passion in your life — it’s very important for every person. For me, music is my parallel passion. Not just singing, but even experiencing and enjoying different kinds of music — I listen to all genres. As an artist, different crafts often find a way to mix with one other if the vision matches. At the same time, I also love pursuing both separately, depending on the project. Having said that, I love doing films where music is deeply woven into the narrative, but that alone is never the criteria for choosing a film — it’s the content!