Exclusive: On Global Unplugging Day, Ayushmann Khurrana urges people to step away from the screen!

Ayushmann Khurrana is a name synonymous with versatility, authenticity, and a refreshing approach to cinema. With a career spanning across a range of unique and thought-provoking roles, he has continually pushed the boundaries of conventional storytelling, taking on characters that challenge societal norms while maintaining an undeniable charm. Known for his ability to blend nuanced performances with relatability, Ayushmann’s films tackle topics ranging from societal taboos to personal identity, making him one of the most distinguished actors of his generation.

What sets him apart, however, is his distinct approach to balancing his intense career with personal well-being. Ayushmann places immense importance on taking time to unplug and recharge, prioritising quality moments with his family and valuing solitude. This commitment to switching off from the hustle of daily life allows him to reconnect with himself, ensuring that when he’s on-screen, his performances are not only authentic but truly inspired. His thoughtful approach to both work and life makes him an admirable figure in the world of entertainment. On Global Unplugging Day, as the brand ambassador for Signature Packaged Drinking Water, Ayushmann reflects upon the importance of unplugging and reconnecting with nature.

Excerpts: