Exclusive: On Global Unplugging Day, Ayushmann Khurrana urges people to step away from the screen!
Ayushmann Khurrana is a name synonymous with versatility, authenticity, and a refreshing approach to cinema. With a career spanning across a range of unique and thought-provoking roles, he has continually pushed the boundaries of conventional storytelling, taking on characters that challenge societal norms while maintaining an undeniable charm. Known for his ability to blend nuanced performances with relatability, Ayushmann’s films tackle topics ranging from societal taboos to personal identity, making him one of the most distinguished actors of his generation.
What sets him apart, however, is his distinct approach to balancing his intense career with personal well-being. Ayushmann places immense importance on taking time to unplug and recharge, prioritising quality moments with his family and valuing solitude. This commitment to switching off from the hustle of daily life allows him to reconnect with himself, ensuring that when he’s on-screen, his performances are not only authentic but truly inspired. His thoughtful approach to both work and life makes him an admirable figure in the world of entertainment. On Global Unplugging Day, as the brand ambassador for Signature Packaged Drinking Water, Ayushmann reflects upon the importance of unplugging and reconnecting with nature.
Excerpts:
On Global Day of Unplugging, what is your message to all those who ‘follow’ you?
I’d say — take a deep breath, step away from the screen and step out into nature. We often forget that life is happening beyond notifications, likes and timelines. Unplugging, even for a little while, helps us reconnect with ourselves and the people who truly matter. Go hug your mother, play with your kids, take your dog for a walk, spend some time with friends.
In a world where we are constantly connected, how do you think initiatives like the Global Day of Unplugging can help raise awareness about the importance of mental well-being and finding balance in our fast-paced lives?
We live in a time where being ‘always on’ is glorified and even celebrated. However, for your health in the long run, that’s not sustainable. As when you have health, only then can you enjoy your success. That’s why initiatives like the Global Day of Unplugging and brands like Signature Packaged Drinking Water are such great reminders to take a step back and reconnect in nature. It’s not just about giving your eyes a break from screens — it’s about giving your mind some space too. Even a short break from the constant buzz helps reset, reduce stress and bring some much-needed balance to the chaos.
As someone who juggles acting, singing, and a busy career, how do you make sure to step away from the constant digital noise and prioritise some quiet, personal time?
For me, sleep, great food and personal time with my family are non-negotiable. If I don’t have that balance, I know I won’t be able to give my best to anything I do. I make it a point to take time for myself — just to unwind with my loved ones, be in my safe space, and reset in nature. It helps clear my head and makes me more focused when I’m back at work. I think it’s all about finding a rhythm where work and personal life can exist together without one completely taking over. That’s what keeps things going in the long run.
How important is it for you to take mindful breaks in between your hectic work schedule, and how do you ensure that these moments are truly restful?
My work demands high energy and creativity, and without pauses and slowing down sometimes, burnout is inevitable. I treat my day like a marathon, not a sprint — so planned breaks are crucial. But not just any breaks — real, restorative ones. A quick swim, music, going to the gym, a few moments of silence, or just stepping outside for fresh air. What I don’t do is mindlessly scroll on my phone — because let’s be honest, that’s not really a break, just another form of consumption. Instead, I focus on things that clear my head and actually help me reset.
We often see you experimenting with new roles and creative projects. How do you keep yourself creatively inspired, especially when the pressures of work start to feel overwhelming?
For me, creativity is like a river — it flows best when it’s free, not forced. I believe that stepping out of one’s comfort zone is essential for growth. Embracing unconventional roles allows me to explore diverse narratives and challenge societal norms. For instance, in films like Article 15 and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, I portrayed characters that sparked meaningful conversations. Such projects fuel my passion and keep me creatively inspired. To manage the pressures of work, I prioritise maintaining a balance between my professional and personal life. Engaging in music, poetry, and spending quality time with loved ones helps me rejuvenate and stay grounded. These activities provide a fresh perspective, enabling me to approach my work with renewed enthusiasm.
Balancing a successful career with personal life can be challenging. How do you manage to disconnect from work and truly enjoy time with family and friends?
I’ve realised over time that balancing work and personal life isn’t about strict boundaries; it’s about being present in the moment. When I’m with my family and friends, I make a conscious effort to disconnect from work — no emails, no scripts, just real conversations and quality time. Traveling is a big one as well. A quick getaway works wonders in resetting. Sometimes, even a short trip back home in Chandigarh does the magic — it’s about stepping away from the routine and letting life surprise you.
As a creative individual, do you find that taking breaks or stepping away from a project helps reignite your passion and refresh your perspective on your work?
Absolutely! I think taking breaks is actually a part of the creative process. You can’t force inspiration - it comes when you’re living, experiencing and observing. For me, stepping away from a project, traveling, or even just spending time with family and friends helps me return with a fresh perspective. Sometimes, the best ideas come when you’re not actively looking for them. Even music and poetry help me reset — I find that creativity flows better when you’re not constantly chasing it.
As the brand ambassador for Signature Packaged Drinking Water, why do you think it’s important to prioritise ‘quality’ in our daily lives, especially in a fast-paced world?
My association with Signature Packaged Drinking Water aligns with my personal values of making simple, conscious choices that enrich our lives meaningfully. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to get caught up in the rush, but I’ve learned that slowing down and staying connected to nature brings a different kind of clarity. By embracing nature’s simplicity and authenticity, we not only enhance our well-being but also cultivate a lifestyle that values quality over quantity. Signature’s philosophy of being ‘One with Nature’ resonates deeply with me because nature has this effortless way of grounding us, and I try to bring that balance into my life whenever I can.