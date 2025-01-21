Ayushmann Khurrana posts a cute wish for Tahira Kashyap’s birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana stole hearts with his sweet birthday wish for his wife, Tahira Kashyap. The actor took to Instagram to share a stunning monochrome picture of the couple. His caption humorously recounts the journey from secret calls to Tahira’s father finding out about him. “It’s her birthday Umm @tahirakashyap,” he wrote.
Bollywood stars like Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, and Sonali Bendre joined the festivities by sharing warm wishes on Instagram Stories. Twinkle wrote, “Happy birthday dost” while Shilpa added, “happy Birthday, darling @tahirakashyap May your day be as beautiful and inspiring as you are. Here’s to great & health happiness always. Sending dher saara pyaar (a lot of love) your way”
Sonali’s heartfelt message read, “Happy Birthday, Tahira Sending you tons of birthday hugs, smiles and good vibes @tahirakashyap”
Known for her resilience and humour, the filmmaker and author made the most of her special day, surrounded by family and friends. From Ayushmann’s cute wish to the outpouring of love from her friends, Tahira’s birthday looks like a fun celebration.