Shah Rukh Khan responds with heartfelt message to Chris Martin’s shoutout at Coldplay Mumbai concert

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour continued its electrifying run in Mumbai on Sunday, with frontman Chris Martin adding a special touch that delighted Indian fans. During the second night of their performance at DY Patil Stadium, Chris gave a shoutout to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, creating a memorable moment for the audience.
Videos of Chris saying “Shah Rukh Khan forever” before launching into a song quickly went viral on social media. The gesture was acknowledged by Shah Rukh himself on Monday afternoon.
The actor shared a video of Coldplay’s performance on his Instagram handle, adding the text “Chris Martin forever and ever.” In a heartfelt caption, Shah Rukh expressed his appreciation for Martin, referring to him as ‘my brother.’
“Look at the stars...look how they shine for you....and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special....like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, Coldplay !!!” Shah Rukh wrote, conveying his admiration for the band and its lead singer.
The on-stage shoutout and Shah Rukh’s subsequent response have been widely circulated and celebrated by fans both at the concert and online. This exchange highlights the mutual respect and admiration between the global music icon and the Bollywood legend.
Earlier during the Mumbai leg of their tour, Coldplay had already won over the Indian audience with Chris’s attempts at speaking Hindi. He greeted the crowd with “Good evening everybody. Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot khushi ho rahi hai (Welcome everyone. We are very happy to be in Mumbai),” further endearing himself to the local fans.
Coldplay has one more performance scheduled in Mumbai on January 21 at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. Following their Mumbai shows, the band will travel to Ahmedabad to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.