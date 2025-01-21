Shah Rukh Khan responds with heartfelt message to Chris Martin’s shoutout at Coldplay Mumbai concert

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour continued its electrifying run in Mumbai on Sunday, with frontman Chris Martin adding a special touch that delighted Indian fans. During the second night of their performance at DY Patil Stadium, Chris gave a shoutout to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, creating a memorable moment for the audience.

Videos of Chris saying “Shah Rukh Khan forever” before launching into a song quickly went viral on social media. The gesture was acknowledged by Shah Rukh himself on Monday afternoon.

The actor shared a video of Coldplay’s performance on his Instagram handle, adding the text “Chris Martin forever and ever.” In a heartfelt caption, Shah Rukh expressed his appreciation for Martin, referring to him as ‘my brother.’