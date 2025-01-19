Coldplay lights up Mumbai: Chris Martin’s Hindi wins hearts, musician mentions Jasprit Bumrah during performance

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour kicked off its India leg in Mumbai with a spectacular performance on Saturday night. The band, led by frontman Chris Martin, captivated the audience at DY Patil Stadium with a dazzling display of music, lights, and special effects.
One of the highlights of the evening was Chris’s attempt at Hindi, which won over the hearts of the Indian fans. In a video circulating online, the singer is seen greeting the crowd with a warm “Good evening everybody. Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot Khushi ho rahi hai (Welcome everyone. We are very happy to be in Mumbai).”
He further expressed his gratitude throughout the show, thanking the audience with ‘shukriya (thank you)’ and even adding ‘char chaand (four moons, meaning an added delight)’ to his performance.
Social media erupted with appreciation for Chris’s efforts. Fans loved the gesture, with some commenting, “Aur mumbai me aapko dekh kar hume bhohot khushi ho rahi hai (And seeing you in Mumbai is making us so happy),” while others playfully remarked, “He sounds like my chatgpt at 2am.”
Coldplay’s musical prowess was on full display as they belted out their iconic hits like Fix You and A Sky Full of Stars.
The stadium transformed into a visual spectacle with colourful lights, intricate stage designs, and confetti cannons showering the audience with vibrant ribbons. The band’s infectious energy created an atmosphere of pure joy and exhilaration.
Adding another layer of surprise, Chris even mentioned Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah during the concert. In a light-hearted moment, he told the audience, “Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage.” He further joked, “He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now,” leaving the crowd in a frenzy of cheers.
The concert marked the first of three back-to-back performances by Coldplay at the DY Patil Stadium. The band’s successful opening night has set the stage for an unforgettable musical experience for fans in Mumbai.