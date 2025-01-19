Coldplay lights up Mumbai: Chris Martin’s Hindi wins hearts, musician mentions Jasprit Bumrah during performance

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour kicked off its India leg in Mumbai with a spectacular performance on Saturday night. The band, led by frontman Chris Martin, captivated the audience at DY Patil Stadium with a dazzling display of music, lights, and special effects.

One of the highlights of the evening was Chris’s attempt at Hindi, which won over the hearts of the Indian fans. In a video circulating online, the singer is seen greeting the crowd with a warm “Good evening everybody. Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot Khushi ho rahi hai (Welcome everyone. We are very happy to be in Mumbai).”