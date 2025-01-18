Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visit Mumbai’s Babulnath temple ahead of Coldplay India concerts
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, were spotted embracing Indian culture with a visit to the Babulnath temple in Mumbai on Friday. A video of their visit, shared on Instagram, shows the couple interacting with temple priests.
In the clip, Chris is seen greeting the priests with a warm smile and a traditional namaste, folding his hands respectfully as a scarf is placed around his neck. He sported a powder blue kurta paired with black trousers, embracing a traditional Indian look. Dakota also opted for ethnic attire, wearing a printed kurti and covering her head with a dupatta.
Another video captured Dakota whispering a wish to Nandi's idol, a common practice in Hindu temples.
The couple’s joint appearance puts to rest recent rumours of a separation. Chris and Dakota have been in a relationship since 2017.
The visit comes as Coldplay arrives in Mumbai for their highly anticipated Music of the Spheres World tour. The Indian leg of the tour kicks off today at the DY Patil Stadium, with a second performance scheduled for January 19. The band will conclude their Mumbai stint on January 21 before heading to Ahmedabad for two shows at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26.
Adding to the excitement surrounding the Coldplay concerts, Indian singer Jasleen Royal will be opening for the British rock band, making her the first Indian artist to ever do so. Jasleen recently shared photos on Instagram of her preparations for the momentous occasion, building anticipation for what promises to be a spectacular musical event.