Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visit Mumbai’s Babulnath temple ahead of Coldplay India concerts

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, were spotted embracing Indian culture with a visit to the Babulnath temple in Mumbai on Friday. A video of their visit, shared on Instagram, shows the couple interacting with temple priests.

In the clip, Chris is seen greeting the priests with a warm smile and a traditional namaste, folding his hands respectfully as a scarf is placed around his neck. He sported a powder blue kurta paired with black trousers, embracing a traditional Indian look. Dakota also opted for ethnic attire, wearing a printed kurti and covering her head with a dupatta.