Jasleen Royal prepares for Coldplay opening act in Mumbai; shares video clips

Jasleen also offered fans a sneak peek into her setlist for the concert. Sharing an image on Instagram, she teased her followers with the caption, "Any of your favourites missing?" The lineup includes her celebrated hits like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ranjha, Assi Sajna, and Love You Zindagi, with two spots intriguingly left blank. Fans can expect a mix of her soulful melodies and powerful stage presence to set the tone for Coldplay’s performance.

Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts are scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21, followed by shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. The iconic band’s visit has already created a wave of excitement among music lovers, with Jasleen’s performance adding an extra layer of anticipation.

In addition to her preparations for the concert, Jasleen continues to bask in the success of her hit single Sahiba, which has received widespread appreciation. As she steps onto the stage to open for one of the world’s most celebrated bands, Jasleen’s journey highlights the blend of hard work and passion fueling her rise in the music industry.