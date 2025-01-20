Shreya Ghoshal attends Coldplay's gig with ‘70+ year old dad’ and hubby Shiladitya

Singer Shreya Ghoshal attended Coldplay's concert in Mumbai with her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya and her over 70-year-old father Bishwajit Ghoshal. She also revealed that she got emotional during one of the songs played by the band.

Taking to Instagram, she posted an array of pictures and clips from the gig. In a couple of videos, she was seen singing along to Coldplay's tracks such as A Sky Full of Stars, Fix You and Paradise. In the last clip, the singer was seen walking towards the concert venue and her husband recorded the video. In the clip, she is heard saying, "It's a lot of work to come to a concert. It's better to just be on the stage."

For the caption, she wrote, “Just pure love for @coldplay . Swipe till the last video to know everything! My second concert of the amazing Chris Martin and his band! And you turned your magic on for Mumbai and how!! It was a spectacular experience.”