Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan’s Chatha Pacha to release in more than 100 countries

Malayalam film, Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies is gearing up for an unprecedented international release as the team has signed a landmark deal between Reel World Entertainment and global distributor The Plot Pictures. The film, which is set to have a global release, stars Roshan Mathew and Arjun Ashokan in the lead, and is now set to hit screens on in over 100 countries, which includes the UAE, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Germany. This is considered a milestone for a regional film and a major leap for regional Indian cinema on the world stage.

Chatha Pacha: WWE-inspired Malayalam action drama set for global release

The star cast also includes Vishak Nair and Ishan Shoukath and the film is produced by Cannes-winning filmmaker Shihan Shoukath and Ritesh S Ramakrishnan under the Reel World Entertainment banner. Chatha Pacha is directed by Adhvaith Nayar and has music by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, marking their Malayalam debut. While the cinematography is by Anend C Chandran, action is choreographed by Kalai Kingson, lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar, and has background score by Mujeeb Majeed.

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies bursts onto the scene with a bold visual style and a beating emotional core comprising an exhilarating blend of high-octane action and heartfelt storytelling.

“Chatha Pacha immediately stood out for its fresh energy. The film is bold in style, yet deeply rooted in emotion. It’s that rare fusion of action and heart,” said Pratixa Kanojia, founder & CEO of The Plot Pictures.

Shihan Shoukath, producer of the film, added, “With their impressive track record, including titles like Devara, and a distribution network that spans over 100 countries, they’re the ideal partner for a film of this scale. Chatha Pacha, with its WWE-inspired theme, taps into a universal story that transcends cultures. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Set against the electrifying backdrop of WWE wrestling, Chatha Pacha is a stylised action drama that merges emotional depth with cinematic spectacle. Infused with the flair of showmanship and driven by a universally relatable narrative, the film aims to fuse the soul of Indian storytelling with visuals that resonate around the globe.

