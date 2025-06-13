Wrestling action comedy Chatha Pacha goes on floors, marks Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy’s Malayalam debut

Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies — a WWE-inspired wrestling action comedy — has begun filming. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Fort Kochi, the film follows the world of an underground wrestling club and the motley crew of characters who become a part of it. Arjun Ashokan plays the lead, joined by Roshan Mathew, Marco actor Ishan Shoukath, and Vishak Nair in key roles.

Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew starrer Chatha Pacha goes on floors

Directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, Chatha Pacha is positioned as a high-energy, big-budget entertainer. Adhvaith also pens the story, while the screenplay and dialogues are written by Sanoop Thykoodam. The film combines the adrenaline of professional wrestling with quirky humor and emotional depth, offering something unique to Malayalam cinema.

One of the most exciting highlights of the project is the Malayalam debut of the acclaimed composer trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, who will be scoring the songs. The background score will be handled by Mujeeb Majeed, best known for his work in Kishkindha Kaandam. The technical team features some of the industry's top talents, including cinematographer Anend C Chandran, editor Praveen Prabhakar, and action choreographer Kalai Kingson, promising a slick and visually compelling film.

Chatha Pacha is produced by Ritesh S Ramakrishnan and Shihan Shoukath under the Reel World Entertainment banner. George Sebastian and Sunil Singh from Mammootty Kampany are on board as executive producer and line producer, respectively. According to the makers, the cast will also include prominent names from other Indian film industries, adding a pan-Indian flavor to the narrative.

With its unique theme, star-studded crew, and musical legends making their regional debut, Chatha Pacha is one of the most anticipated Malayalam films of the year. It is slated for release towards the end of 2025.

