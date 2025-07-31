Jeremy Renner's eyes 'Hawkeye' return, says, "My body is getting ready"

After his horrific snowplow accident in 2023, where Jeremy broke 38 bones and sustained critical injuries in certain organs, the actor confidently stated his body is "getting ready" to reprise this role. "I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2 (of Hawkeye), and do other things. And I’m happy to do it. My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights," he said, as per the media source.

The report by the media source also highlights that he is recovered "more that 150%" from the sustained injuries in the accident. Talking about his current physical fitness level, he told the source, "Even as I age, I just feel stronger than I’ve been. I have some issues, and tendon issues and certain limitations of flexibility and mobility, but I spent a lot of time on getting better and stronger, and I wouldn’t if I didn’t get crushed."

Earlier, Jeremy Renner revealed in an interview with another media source that Marvel did reach out to him for a return to the character but offered only "half" the pay as what he was offered in the first season of the Disney+ series Hawkeye. ". “They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount,'” he told the source.

Jeremy Renner has appeared serven times as the talented archer across various projects under the MCU banner and was even part of the 'original six Avevengers' that kicked off the superhero saga. The last time viewers witnessed Jeremy in this synonymous role was the Hawkeye webseries starring alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Tony Dalton and Florence Pugh and Vincent D'Onofrio in cameo roles.