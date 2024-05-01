Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr cheer ‘Avengers’ co-star Jeremy Renner's recovery

Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr are celebrating their Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner's recovery after a fatal snow plow accident in 2023.

Chris and Robert said in a new interview that the crew is still in contact with each other via a group text chain, which is how they initially found out about Jeremy’s accident.

“He sent us all a sort of a doped out, hospital, beat-up image and said, ‘All good, guys.’ And then I didn’t hear from him for a while as he was in the thick of it,” said Chris according to media sources.