Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr cheer ‘Avengers’ co-star Jeremy Renner's recovery

Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr are celebrating their Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner's recovery after a fatal snow plow accident in 2023.
Chris and Robert said in a new interview that the crew is still in contact with each other via a group text chain, which is how they initially found out about Jeremy’s accident.
“He sent us all a sort of a doped out, hospital, beat-up image and said, ‘All good, guys.’ And then I didn’t hear from him for a while as he was in the thick of it,” said Chris according to media sources.
Last year in September, Jeremy attended Chris Evans’ wedding, where they all praised him for his recovery.
Robert said, “If there’s one characteristic we’d all agree is paramount… it’s resilience. To see Jeremy embody that literally and in the context of what was basically a Portuguese-American wedding was mind-blowing. Fully recovered and ready to celebrate. So, yes, miracles happen.”
Chris added: “There was an astounding sense of gratitude from him around just being alive.” The actor also opened up about his regret on Thor: Love and Thunder. "I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing.”
He added: “Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team. I would read everyone else’s lines and say, ‘Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun.’ What’s my character doing? It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume."
"Where’s the lighting?’ Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable.”