Robert Downey Jr wants to return as Iron Man, but there’s a small problem

"I don't know how they would do it. I don’t know what the road to that would be," Anthony Russo said, as per a media source. "I mean, we closed that book, so it would be up to them to figure out how to reopen it," Joe Russo added.

Marvel head Kevin Feige refuted the claim that the studio was mulling over bringing Iron Man back. He had earlier said Marvel Studios could not "magically undo" Tony Stark's death in Avengers: Endgame.

“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” Feige told a popular media organisation. “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”