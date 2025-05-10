‘Thunderbolts*’ director Jake Schreier leads race for MCU ‘X-Men’ movie: Reports

Marvel Studios recently announced their line up for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film that famously is bringing back Marvel Hall-of-Famer Robert Downey Jr. But the other enormous surprise offered by the cast announcement was the confirmation some of the members of the original X-Men (2000) cast reprising their roles.

This includes Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Allen Cummings as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romeign as Mystique among others. While there may be more characters announced or unannounced that may appear in this magnum opus, one thing is for sure: the X-Men are coming and they're coming in hot!