‘Thunderbolts*’ director Jake Schreier leads race for MCU ‘X-Men’ movie: Reports

"To me, my X-Men" is a line we might witness very soon on the big screen! Marvel Studios is reportedly in early talks with Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier to helm the project! With a script by Michael Leslie already locked by the production giant, reports by popular media outlets suggest that Jake has already had a meeting with the studio to discuss the early stages of collaboration.
Marvel Studios recently announced their line up for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film that famously is bringing back Marvel Hall-of-Famer Robert Downey Jr. But the other enormous surprise offered by the cast announcement was the confirmation some of the members of the original X-Men (2000) cast reprising their roles.
This includes Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Allen Cummings as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romeign as Mystique among others. While there may be more characters announced or unannounced that may appear in this magnum opus, one thing is for sure: the X-Men are coming and they're coming in hot!
It is still under wraps as to who will be in the standalone X-Men MCU film lineup. However, reports suggest Jake's association with the film is a hoyous update for Marvel fans. Especially after the successful and positive reception of the just-released Thunderbolts* film.
As per the popular media source, the collaboration of Marvel Studios with Jake Schreier on the thunderbolts* film made the executives at the studio aware of how big a fan Jake has been of the X-Men comics series, hereby affirming his opportunity to pitch a story to them for a feature that would officially introduce the popular mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.