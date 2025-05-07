‘10 Things I Hate About You’ sequel in development: Director shares update

The first installment in this highly anticipated trilogy is reportedly titled 10 Things I Hate About Dating. Gil revealed that this feature film is currently in development. 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids will be the next instalments in the film series.

Fans of the original movie will be thrilled to hear that Junger expressed his desire to collaborate with original cast member Julia Stiles again. He underscored the powerful connection Julia's character, Kat Stratford, had with young women. The filmmaker also mentioned the possibility of Larry Miller returning. While casting details are still in the early stages, Junger is open to cameos or even substantial roles for the original actors.

The original 10 Things I Hate About You became popular for its witty take on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. As a late-1990s American high school tale the film has spoken to many generations across the world. The film starred the late Heath Ledger as the charismatic bad boy Patrick Verona and Julia Stiles as the independent Kat Stratford, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik in supporting roles.

In a touching moment, Hil responded to a question about honoring the late Heath Ledger through the new films. "I think that’s a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes. …He deserves to be loved,” he said as per the media source.