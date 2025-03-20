Does Bollywood’s obsession with remakes help or hurt cinema?

Picture this: You’re excited to watch the latest Bollywood blockbuster, only to read certain reports that you’ve already seen this exact story—just in a different language or a different decade. Sounds familiar? That’s because Bollywood has been on a remake spree, churning out South Indian adaptations and revamping old classics like they’re on an assembly line. But is this a clever way to introduce great stories to a wider audience, or just a lazy shortcut that stifles creativity?
Bollywood has long turned to South Indian cinema for inspiration, but in recent years, it has become an industry-wide trend. Movies like Kabir Singh (Arjun Reddy), Drishyam (eponymous remake from Malayalam), and Mrs (The Great Indian Kitchen) have enjoyed massive box-office success. The reason? The original stories were already proven hits, making remakes a ‘safe bet’ for Bollywood producers. However, not all adaptations strike gold—take Bachchhan Paandey (a remake of Jigarthanda), which failed to recreate the magic of its Tamil counterpart.
If you thought only South Indian films were getting the remake treatment, think again. Bollywood has a habit of recycling its own hits. Take Agneepath (2012), a reimagining of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1990 cult classic, or Coolie No. 1 (2020), which tried—and failed—to recreate the charm of Govinda’s original. While some remakes, like Don (2006), added fresh layers to the story, others felt like pale imitations (Judwaa 2, anyone?).
Producers bank on nostalgia and star power to guarantee ticket sales. If a story has already won audiences in one language, it’s easier to market in Hindi with A-list actors. Plus, with Bollywood competing against streaming platforms and Hollywood imports, remakes offer a pre-tested formula that minimises risk. While some remakes do justice to their originals, over-reliance on them raises a bigger concern: Is Bollywood running out of fresh ideas? Movies like Andhadhun, Tumbbad and Laapataa Ladies prove that original scripts can still make waves. However, when the industry leans too heavily on remakes, it sidelines new voices and innovative storytelling.
Bollywood’s remake obsession isn’t entirely bad—it introduces great stories to wider audiences. But for every successful Drishyam 2, there’s a forgettable Sadak 2. Maybe it’s time for filmmakers to strike a balance: adapt wisely, but also invest in new, original narratives. After all, there’s nothing quite like the thrill of watching a story unfold for the first time.