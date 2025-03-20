Does Bollywood’s obsession with remakes help or hurt cinema?

Picture this: You’re excited to watch the latest Bollywood blockbuster, only to read certain reports that you’ve already seen this exact story—just in a different language or a different decade. Sounds familiar? That’s because Bollywood has been on a remake spree, churning out South Indian adaptations and revamping old classics like they’re on an assembly line. But is this a clever way to introduce great stories to a wider audience, or just a lazy shortcut that stifles creativity?

The South Indian wave

Bollywood has long turned to South Indian cinema for inspiration, but in recent years, it has become an industry-wide trend. Movies like Kabir Singh (Arjun Reddy), Drishyam (eponymous remake from Malayalam), and Mrs (The Great Indian Kitchen) have enjoyed massive box-office success. The reason? The original stories were already proven hits, making remakes a ‘safe bet’ for Bollywood producers. However, not all adaptations strike gold—take Bachchhan Paandey (a remake of Jigarthanda), which failed to recreate the magic of its Tamil counterpart.