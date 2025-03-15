7 Bollywood actors who brought inspiring real-life stories to the big screen

Farhan Akhtar – 120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar, known for his multifaceted talent, is set to captivate audiences once again with 120 Bahadur, a tribute to Major Shaitan Singh and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. The film honors the courage and sacrifice of these heroes in the face of insurmountable odds. Given Farhan’s stellar portrayal of real-life figure in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, fans are eagerly awaiting his next transformational role in this epic tale of valor.

Bollywood has always had an affinity for real-life stories, and these actors have stepped up to honor the triumphs of ordinary individuals who became legends. Their performances remind us all that the spirit of the common man is anything but ordinary.