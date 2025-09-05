Ajit Arora’s Red Letter song Rab Se Hai Dua by Javed Ali crosses 5 million

Actor-director Ajit Arora has scored a major milestone with his suspense drama Red Letter, as its soulful track Rab Se Hai Dua has gone viral across platforms. Sung by acclaimed playback singer Javed Ali, the romantic ballad has crossed over 5 million streams within days of release, including 2.6 million views on YouTube, with the rest coming in from Spotify, JioSaavn, YouTube Music, and other popular platforms.
Shot in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, the song beautifully captures a tender, intimate moment between the lead characters, offering warmth and emotion within the film’s tense, suspenseful narrative. Fans online have already dubbed it “the love anthem of the year.”
Sharing his thoughts, Ajit Arora, who has written, directed, and also stars in Red Letter, said, “Rab Se Hai Dua is the romantic anthem of the season, loved across music and social platforms. Javed Ali’s soulful voice, combined with the scenic Kashmir visuals, elevated the emotion to another level. It was truly a pleasure to create a song for a film that carries such a deep, meaningful message with cinematic depth.”
A suspense thriller with an emotional core, Red Letter follows the journey of its characters through love, choices, and inner conflict, all against the backdrop of a powerful social reality. Released on the ShemarooMe app, the film has earned critical acclaim for its impactful storytelling, nuanced performances, and innovative narrative style. The soundtrack, released under Zee Music, is composed by Gulraj Singh with lyrics by Ajit Arora.
Featuring Ajit Arora as Abhi alongside Krishma Thakur and Javaid Ahmad Khan, the film also stars Affan Shah, Mohsin Akram, Nizma Bhat, and others. Behind the camera, the film is enriched with striking cinematography, sharp editing, evocative VFX, and layered production design that heighten its emotional impact.
With its compelling narrative, moving music, and visuals rooted in realism and beauty, Red Letter delivers a powerful cinematic experience that lingers long after the credits roll.
The cast is led by Ajit Arora as Abhi, alongside Krishma Thakur and Javaid Ahmad Khan, with strong supporting performances from Affan Shah, Mohsin Akram, Nizma Bhat, and others.
Behind the lens, the film’s immersive storytelling is enriched by sharp cinematography, precise editing, evocative VFX, and thoughtful production design that heighten its emotional impact.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl