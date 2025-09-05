Ajit Arora’s Red Letter song Rab Se Hai Dua by Javed Ali crosses 5 million

Actor-director Ajit Arora has scored a major milestone with his suspense drama Red Letter, as its soulful track Rab Se Hai Dua has gone viral across platforms. Sung by acclaimed playback singer Javed Ali, the romantic ballad has crossed over 5 million streams within days of release, including 2.6 million views on YouTube, with the rest coming in from Spotify, JioSaavn, YouTube Music, and other popular platforms.

Ajit Arora’s Rab Se Hai Dua from Red Letter crosses 5m

Shot in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, the song beautifully captures a tender, intimate moment between the lead characters, offering warmth and emotion within the film’s tense, suspenseful narrative. Fans online have already dubbed it “the love anthem of the year.”

Sharing his thoughts, Ajit Arora, who has written, directed, and also stars in Red Letter, said, “Rab Se Hai Dua is the romantic anthem of the season, loved across music and social platforms. Javed Ali’s soulful voice, combined with the scenic Kashmir visuals, elevated the emotion to another level. It was truly a pleasure to create a song for a film that carries such a deep, meaningful message with cinematic depth.”