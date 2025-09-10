Why Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, and Mark Ruffalo are refusing to work with Israeli film institutions

When Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Mark Ruffalo put their names to a statement, people listen. This week, the three Oscar winners joined over 1,200 actors, directors and industry workers in signing a pledge to boycott Israeli film institutions accused of enabling human rights abuses against Palestinians.
The pledge, published by Film Workers for Palestine, reflects a growing movement in the entertainment world. Among the signatories are powerhouse directors Ava DuVernay, Yorgos Lanthimos and Adam McKay, alongside acclaimed actors Riz Ahmed, Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, Cynthia Nixon and rising stars like Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri.
“At its heart, this is about the role of art,” the letter explains. “Cinema can shape the way we see the world. In this moment of crisis, when so many governments are enabling the carnage in Gaza, we cannot remain silent.”
Unlike a blanket boycott, the pledge carefully targets institutions, festivals, broadcasters and production houses, accused of partnering with or receiving support from the Israeli government. The Jerusalem Film Festival and Haifa International Film Festival are among those named. The statement is clear: the boycott is not about Israeli artistes as individuals, but about structural complicity.
The Israeli film community, however, sees things differently. Tzvika Gottlieb of the Israeli Film & TV Producers Association called the pledge “misguided,” arguing that Israeli filmmakers have long been vocal critics of their government.
For many in Hollywood, the pledge draws inspiration from history. Activists compare it to the cultural boycott of apartheid South Africa, which played a role in ending institutionalised racial segregation. “Standing for equality, justice and freedom for all people is a profound moral duty,” the pledge declares.
It’s a striking moment in the film industry, where stars are increasingly using their platforms to speak out on global issues. With over 3,000 signatures and counting, the boycott signals not just solidarity with Palestinians, but also a belief that film and those who make it can be agents of change.
