Boman Irani’s The Mehta Boys receives standing ovation at Spoken Fest

Veteran actor and filmmaker Boman Irani experienced an unforgettable moment at Spoken Fest, as his directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, received an overwhelming response from the audience. During the two-day festival celebrating some of India’s finest voices, a heartwarming scene unfolded when the hosts mentioned the film on stage, prompting nearly 5,000 spoken word enthusiasts to erupt into cheers. The energy in the room was electric, leaving Boman visibly surprised and deeply moved.

Sharing the moment on Instagram, he wrote, “This moment gave me a high I cannot express… 5,000 spoken word enthusiasts reacted in unison to the mention of our baby, The Mehta Boys. It was an endorsement of love and appreciation, treating the film like it was a rock band! I stood on stage, gobsmacked and goosebumped (sic).”

The roaring applause at Spoken Fest is yet another sign that The Mehta Boys continues to strike a chord with audiences.

The Mehta Boys revolves around the troubled relationship between a father and son and stars Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhry. The story follows Amay Mehta, a workaholic architect in Mumbai, struggling with confidence and strained family ties. After his mother’s death, he returns home, clashing with his father, Shiv, whose stubborn, childish ways expose their unresolved past. Forced to coexist for 48 hours, arguments reveal Shiv’s belief that life is incomplete without family, stemming from his own regrets. A near-accident and hospital scare push Amay to reflect. He later defends his culturally rooted architectural project, earning approval and personal growth. Reconciled, he thanks his father, returns to a renewed home, and the film closes on a note of familial understanding and transformation.

While the cinematography for the film is by Krish Makhija and editing is by Charu Shree Roy.

On the professional front, Boman has wrapped the Delhi schedule of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and will next be seen in Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, as well as in Ram Charan’s Peddi, set for release on 30 April.

