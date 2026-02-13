Taranjit Kaur on portraying a strong mother in Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz, theatre, and poetry

Taranjit Kaur is an actor who has always let her work speak for itself. From the Oscar-winning German film Raju to acclaimed projects such as Airlift, Ankhon Dekhi, Mouth of Hell, Asur and Saanjh, her career reflects quiet confidence and remarkable range. She now steps into the role of Manjot in Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz (on ZEE5), portraying a mother navigating the emotional fallout of a father-son conflict within a deeply traditional household.

Taranjit Kaur talks Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz, The Chai Queens, theatre, and poetry

So, what drew her to the character? “In Shabad-Reet or Riwaaz, I play the character of Manjot, a mother who is the backbone of the household. She holds the entire family together and is constantly trying to balance her children’s aspirations with the expectations placed on them and on her. She is a strong, independent woman who supports the family by giving tuitions, and she never hesitates to take a stand for her children when the situation demands.”

The shoot, she recalls, came with moments of both chaos and connection. “There were many interesting anecdotes from the shoot. For instance, there’s a scene where the three of us are sitting on a scooter. It was actually too small for all of us, and we almost fell off. In fact, the children did fall once. It was both hilarious and scary at the same time."

She adds," Coming from a Sikh family, I grew up watching my grandparents and parents perform Shabad and Kirtan, so I was very particular about ensuring authenticity, from what we kept in the house to how rituals were followed. It felt very close to home, and that personal connection added emotional depth to the role.”

When it comes to choosing roles, Taranjit is guided by clarity and challenge. “Before saying yes to any character, I have two main criteria. The first is how challenging is the role for me? This character pushed me, especially playing the wife of a Ragi. She is Amritdhari, wears a Kirpan, covers her head, and follows a disciplined religious routine, including visiting the Gurdwara morning and evening. I immersed myself in the world of the character, waking up early, listening to Path and Kirtan throughout the day, even in my vanity van, to stay in that mindset.”

What ultimately sealed the deal, she says, was the character’s quiet strength. “What truly drew me to the role was how empowering it is. Women across the country are constantly balancing family expectations, between children, husbands, parents, and siblings, often at the cost of their own needs. Manjot is someone who does everything for her family, yet firmly holds her ground. When her husband makes a mistake, she confronts him, makes him understand, and still continues to honour her roles as a wife, a mother, and a devoted Sikh. She is subtle, calm, loving, but also fearless when it comes to standing up for herself and her children. That layered strength is what makes her so beautiful.”

Having worked extensively across theatre, films and OTT platforms in India and abroad, does she feel a stronger pull towards one medium? “I’ve truly enjoyed working across theatre, films, and OTT. But since I began my journey in theatre at the age of 15, I feel most deeply rooted there. The creative high you get on stage is unmatched. It’s a live, breathing exchange of energy with the audience.”

She adds that the process itself is what keeps her anchored to theatre. “What I love most about theatre is the process, spending weeks or months exploring a character, uncovering layers, and building a role from the ground up. That process is incredibly fulfilling. At the same time, working in films and OTT allows me to explore diverse characters, and whenever I’m not on a set, I make sure I’m rehearsing or performing in theatre. I believe in constantly working on my craft, never sitting idle, even for a day.”