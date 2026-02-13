Taranjit Kaur on portraying a strong mother in Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz, theatre, and poetry

Taranjit Kaur is an actor who has always let her work speak for itself. From the Oscar-winning German film Raju to acclaimed projects such as Airlift, Ankhon Dekhi, Mouth of Hell, Asur and Saanjh, her career reflects quiet confidence and remarkable range. She now steps into the role of Manjot in Shabad – Reet Aur Riwaaz (on ZEE5), portraying a mother navigating the emotional fallout of a father-son conflict within a deeply traditional household.
So, what drew her to the character? “In Shabad-Reet or Riwaaz, I play the character of Manjot, a mother who is the backbone of the household. She holds the entire family together and is constantly trying to balance her children’s aspirations with the expectations placed on them and on her. She is a strong, independent woman who supports the family by giving tuitions, and she never hesitates to take a stand for her children when the situation demands.”
The shoot, she recalls, came with moments of both chaos and connection. “There were many interesting anecdotes from the shoot. For instance, there’s a scene where the three of us are sitting on a scooter. It was actually too small for all of us, and we almost fell off. In fact, the children did fall once. It was both hilarious and scary at the same time."
She adds," Coming from a Sikh family, I grew up watching my grandparents and parents perform Shabad and Kirtan, so I was very particular about ensuring authenticity, from what we kept in the house to how rituals were followed. It felt very close to home, and that personal connection added emotional depth to the role.”
When it comes to choosing roles, Taranjit is guided by clarity and challenge. “Before saying yes to any character, I have two main criteria. The first is how challenging is the role for me? This character pushed me, especially playing the wife of a Ragi. She is Amritdhari, wears a Kirpan, covers her head, and follows a disciplined religious routine, including visiting the Gurdwara morning and evening. I immersed myself in the world of the character, waking up early, listening to Path and Kirtan throughout the day, even in my vanity van, to stay in that mindset.”
What ultimately sealed the deal, she says, was the character’s quiet strength. “What truly drew me to the role was how empowering it is. Women across the country are constantly balancing family expectations, between children, husbands, parents, and siblings, often at the cost of their own needs. Manjot is someone who does everything for her family, yet firmly holds her ground. When her husband makes a mistake, she confronts him, makes him understand, and still continues to honour her roles as a wife, a mother, and a devoted Sikh. She is subtle, calm, loving, but also fearless when it comes to standing up for herself and her children. That layered strength is what makes her so beautiful.”
Having worked extensively across theatre, films and OTT platforms in India and abroad, does she feel a stronger pull towards one medium? “I’ve truly enjoyed working across theatre, films, and OTT. But since I began my journey in theatre at the age of 15, I feel most deeply rooted there. The creative high you get on stage is unmatched. It’s a live, breathing exchange of energy with the audience.”
She adds that the process itself is what keeps her anchored to theatre. “What I love most about theatre is the process, spending weeks or months exploring a character, uncovering layers, and building a role from the ground up. That process is incredibly fulfilling. At the same time, working in films and OTT allows me to explore diverse characters, and whenever I’m not on a set, I make sure I’m rehearsing or performing in theatre. I believe in constantly working on my craft, never sitting idle, even for a day.”
Starting out in theatre at a young age has deeply shaped her approach to screen acting. “My theatre training has been invaluable in cinema. I often tell young aspiring actors that just like you go to school to become a doctor or engineer, acting also requires serious training. Being a ‘natural actor’ is not enough. Theatre builds your foundation, voice, body, emotional depth, discipline, character work, and craft.”
She believes that this grounding is often visible on screen. “Today, when we watch web series and films, it’s often easy to identify actors who come from a theatre background. They tend to bring depth, presence, and authenticity to the screen. For me, theatre training has been essential and continues to shape my work.”
Her play The Chai Queens has travelled extensively and found resonance across continents. Speaking about its origins, she says, “The idea for The Chai Queens came from a place of necessity. After moving to Mumbai for films and working in projects like Ankhon Dekhi and with theatre groups, I found myself missing the experience of travelling with theatre.”
That longing led her to take a leap. “Last year, I decided to produce my own play and founded The Forbidden Productions, dedicated to theatre. Having travelled internationally as a theatre artist since childhood, I wanted to revive that journey, to create a production that could travel across countries and festivals. I chose The Chai Queens because we wanted to tell a love story, one that offers representation for women and the queer community while retaining purity, tenderness, and emotional subtlety. It was a collective creative effort, not just mine, but of every artist who helped shape the story.”
The audience response, she says, has been overwhelming. “The love the play has received, from Prague to the UK, Italy, and now India, has been far beyond our expectations. It has won several awards, including the Prague Fringe Award, Colchester Fringe Award, and Italia Fringe Award.”
She adds, “Audiences, especially in Europe and the UK, have responded with deep emotion. Some even hugged us and cried after the show. That kind of connection is incredibly moving. The Chai Queens has received immense love from audiences, especially in Europe and the UK. People would often come up to us after the show to share their personal stories. Some would start crying, hug us, and open up about their own journeys, even late into the night. That kind of emotional connection is deeply moving.”
Beyond acting, Taranjit is also known for her spoken-word poetry, a medium that allows her complete creative agency. “I have been writing poetry since I was 10 years old, but around eight or nine years ago, I began performing spoken word on stage. Platforms like UnErase have played a very important role in my journey, giving me a space to share my voice and tell my stories.”
She explains the difference between the two forms. “While acting allows me to step into characters created by writers, directors, and creative teams, poetry gives me the freedom to speak as myself, about subjects that are close to my heart, about issues I deeply care about, and about the change I wish to see in society. It is a very personal and empowering medium for me.”
Looking ahead, she has several projects lined up. “I have been part of several web series and film projects. One of the most significant upcoming shows is directed by Hardik Mehta, titled Ikkathe, starring Barun Sobti, Hasleen Kaur, Ashish Duggal, and myself in leading roles. There are also a few more exciting films and projects in the pipeline, which I will be announcing soon.”
