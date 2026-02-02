Semmalar Annam’s Mayilaa screened at Rotterdam Film Festival

The film features Melody and Sudar in leading roles, with Vinoth Janakiraman behind the cinematography, A Sreekar Prasad handling the editing, and Anand Krishnamoorthi responsible for sound design.

Pa Ranjith, who presents the film, shared his thoughts, “Mayilaa captures the realities and inner world of working women. Semmalar Annam uses a candid cinematic language to portray a woman’s world with natural nuance. The performances by Melody and Sudar are deeply compelling. Mayilaa moved me like a poem, with its authenticity and emotional depth.”

Anto Chittilappilly, founder and CEO of Newton Cinema, added, “Mayilaa is a content-driven film that speaks to the resilience of women through Semmalar Annam’s unique storytelling. Supporting original voices and socially relevant films remains central to our vision, and this selection at IFFR is encouraging.”

When asked Semmalar if she had expected her directorial debut to do the festival rounds and she had told Indulge, “Honestly, my goal was just to turn my script into a film. The fact that it is being recognised everywhere is beyond my expectations. I have made a film that connects with everyone, not just female-centric audiences, and that’s one aspect that makes me really happy.”

