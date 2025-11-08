Semmalar Annam on her debut directorial, Mayilaa: ‘I have made a film that connects with everyone’

Actress Semmalar Annam, who is known for her power-packed performances in award-winning films like Ammani, Maadathy, and Sennai, has now taken the plunge into direction with Mayilaa. Starring Melodi Dorcas, Sudar Kodi, Geetha Kailasam, and Sathya Maruthani, the film explores the intimate and enduring bond between a mother and daughter. And the icing on the cake is that the film has been selected to premiere in the Bright Future section of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) next year.
Semmalar tells Indulge that the seed for Mayilaa was sown before the pandemic. “I was a new mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old, observing the world through a mother’s eyes. I started penning a short film based on my experiences and what I saw around me. The pandemic put the project on the backburner, but it also gave me the emotional drive and impetus to transform the short film into a full-length feature.”
Encouraged by her parents, who promised to offer financial support and even pledge personal valuables, she embarked on the journey to make the film on a shoestring budget, but with passion as strong as a towering oak in a storm. "During the first wave of the pandemic, some of my mother’s friends passed away. That’s when she told me, ‘You never know what tomorrow holds; go chase your dream.’”
Set in Semmalar’s hometown, Coimbatore, the story follows Poongodi, a woman whose quiet struggle for dignity and independence evolves into a quiet rebellion, seen through the eyes of her daughter, Sudar. Through their journey, Mayilaa captures the everyday resilience of women and children who carry both tenderness and trauma with grace.
Talking about testing waters in direction, Semmalar says, “I realised that I enjoy directing more than acting. As a director, you are responsible for every frame and every emotion. It was a long-time dream, and I gave it my all. Shooting in my hometown, Coimbatore—in Neelambur—with local people as actors was special. I taught them cinema, and they taught me life.”
Edited by ace technician A Sreekar Prasad and presented by director Pa Ranjith, Mayilaa found its path to festivals, thanks to Sreekar’s introduction to filmmaker Ram, who immediately saw its potential. “It was Sreekar sir who introduced the film to Ram sir, and he believed it had all the qualities to do the festival rounds.”
Did she expect her directorial debut to do the festival rounds? “Honestly, my goal was just to turn my script into a film. That it is being recognised internationally is beyond my expectations. I have made a film that connects with everyone, not just female-centric audiences, and that makes me really happy.”
