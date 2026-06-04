Kabir Duhan Singh on his intense dual role in Kattalan and why it’s a big-screen experience

Growing up as the son of a farmer in a remote village in Haryana, Kabir Duhan Singh could scarcely have imagined that he would one day become one of the most sought-after faces in South Indian cinema. Making his acting debut with the Telugu film Jil, Kabir quickly carved a niche for himself, going on to feature in a string of high-profile films, including Kick 2, Vedalam, Hebbuli, Pailwaan, Kanchana 3, ARM, and Turbo.
A model-turned-actor with undeniable swagger, Kabir has mastered the art of making the bad guy look seriously good. Today, he is not only a familiar face across Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, but has also become increasingly popular in the Malayalam film industry. Most recently seen in Kattalan, Kabir continues to prove why he’s one of the most exciting screen villains in the business.
Throwing light on his latest outing, he says, “I play a dual role in Kattalan. One character is the father, a dominant figure who takes care of the forest. He is a powerful presence, someone who commands immense respect and dreams of becoming the king of the forest. However, his life is cut short when he is killed by an elephant. The second character is his son, who grows up carrying that loss. He wants to fulfill his father’s dream while seeking revenge for his death. As a child, he witnesses the tragedy, and that becomes the driving force behind his life. Parallel to that is the conflict with Maari (Sunil). The story eventually unfolds into a larger power struggle involving smuggling operations, rival factions and the battle to control the village.”
He adds, “At its core, it’s a story about power, revenge and ambition, about becoming king, both of the village and of a smuggling empire. The director narrated the story to me a long time ago, and I immediately connected with its pace, emotional depth and character arcs. Ravi Basrur’s background score is phenomenal. This is a film designed for the big screen.”
So what is it about the Malayalam film industry that has kept him coming back? “My first Malayalam film was ARM. Around the same time, films like Turbo and Marco generated enormous buzz, and suddenly I began receiving more recognition and offers from Kerala. The role of Cyrus in Marco changed things for me. Even though I appeared in the latter half of the film, the character made a huge impact. I received nearly 25,000 messages after the release, and not a single one was negative. Many viewers compare my later performances to Cyrus, but every film belongs to a different world. Marco was a brutal action film, while other stories demand different emotional tones. As actors, we serve the story, not a particular image.”
Has he picked up any Malayalam along the way? “I try to learn as many Malayalam words as possible while working on set. Even simple phrases like ‘Sukhamano?’ help create a connection with the cast and crew. When you make an effort to speak someone’s language, people appreciate it. I’ve received tremendous love from Malayalam audiences, and someday I’d love to play a positive lead role, perhaps a police officer, an army officer or a strong character in a thriller.”
That wish is already beginning to take shape. Kabir is currently working on his next Malayalam project alongside veteran actor Suresh Gopi. “Yes, I play a police officer in the film, my first such role in Malayalam cinema. Most of the shoot is complete, with only a few climax portions left to film in Kerala. I can’t reveal much about the character yet, but it’s a significant role.”
When asked about his inspiration for playing villains, Kabir doesn’t mince words. “Without a doubt, Heath Ledger’s Joker. He’s one of the greatest actors I’ve ever seen. If we’re talking about grey-shaded performances, that role remains the benchmark. The level of immersion he brought to the character was extraordinary. Watching that performance taught me the importance of complete commitment. It inspired me to approach every role with the same sincerity. My goal has always been to establish myself through negative and grey-shaded characters before gradually moving into positive roles. Heath Ledger’s Joker played a major role in shaping that vision.”
The actor, who is also set to make his Bollywood debut with upcoming Hindi projects, believes working across industries has broadened his perspective. “I started in Telugu cinema and later worked in Tamil, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi and Malayalam films. For years, I used to tell my team that Malayalam was the one industry left on my list. I felt my look and personality would fit well there, and I trusted that the right opportunity would come at the right time. Every industry has its strengths. Marathi cinema does remarkable work with limited budgets. Telugu cinema operates on a grand commercial scale with larger-than-life storytelling. Malayalam cinema is incredibly honest and creative. Filmmakers can create compelling stories with minimal resources and still achieve national recognition. The exciting thing today is that the barriers are disappearing.”
Looking back on his journey, Kabir says,“I entered the industry without connections. Over the last decade, I’ve worked across multiple languages and industries, constantly learning and evolving. At 39, having completed nearly 87 films is something I never imagined when I started. Bollywood is a new chapter for me. The journey is far from over. In many ways, I feel it’s only just beginning.”
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