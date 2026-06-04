Kabir Duhan Singh on his intense dual role in Kattalan and why it’s a big-screen experience

Growing up as the son of a farmer in a remote village in Haryana, Kabir Duhan Singh could scarcely have imagined that he would one day become one of the most sought-after faces in South Indian cinema. Making his acting debut with the Telugu film Jil, Kabir quickly carved a niche for himself, going on to feature in a string of high-profile films, including Kick 2, Vedalam, Hebbuli, Pailwaan, Kanchana 3, ARM, and Turbo.

Kabir Duhan Singh on Kattalan, Malayalam cinema success and his upcoming role with Suresh Gopi

A model-turned-actor with undeniable swagger, Kabir has mastered the art of making the bad guy look seriously good. Today, he is not only a familiar face across Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, but has also become increasingly popular in the Malayalam film industry. Most recently seen in Kattalan, Kabir continues to prove why he’s one of the most exciting screen villains in the business.

Throwing light on his latest outing, he says, “I play a dual role in Kattalan. One character is the father, a dominant figure who takes care of the forest. He is a powerful presence, someone who commands immense respect and dreams of becoming the king of the forest. However, his life is cut short when he is killed by an elephant. The second character is his son, who grows up carrying that loss. He wants to fulfill his father’s dream while seeking revenge for his death. As a child, he witnesses the tragedy, and that becomes the driving force behind his life. Parallel to that is the conflict with Maari (Sunil). The story eventually unfolds into a larger power struggle involving smuggling operations, rival factions and the battle to control the village.”

He adds, “At its core, it’s a story about power, revenge and ambition, about becoming king, both of the village and of a smuggling empire. The director narrated the story to me a long time ago, and I immediately connected with its pace, emotional depth and character arcs. Ravi Basrur’s background score is phenomenal. This is a film designed for the big screen.”

So what is it about the Malayalam film industry that has kept him coming back? “My first Malayalam film was ARM. Around the same time, films like Turbo and Marco generated enormous buzz, and suddenly I began receiving more recognition and offers from Kerala. The role of Cyrus in Marco changed things for me. Even though I appeared in the latter half of the film, the character made a huge impact. I received nearly 25,000 messages after the release, and not a single one was negative. Many viewers compare my later performances to Cyrus, but every film belongs to a different world. Marco was a brutal action film, while other stories demand different emotional tones. As actors, we serve the story, not a particular image.”