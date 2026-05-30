Kattalan star Kabir Duhan Singh says ‘We gave our blood and sweat’ for the film

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, best known for playing memorable villains in Malayalam cinema, including his role in Marco, is currently receiving praise for his performance in Kattalan, which stars Antony Varghese in the lead role.

Kabir Duhan Singh praises Kattalan team as film wins audience appreciation

At the Mumbai premiere of Kattalan, attended by Parth Tiwari, Harishankar Narayanan and Raj Tirandasu, Kabir spoke about his experience working on the film and the hard work that went into bringing the action thriller to life.

Talking about the film, Kabir said, “Malayalam cinema is known for making high-quality films even with limited budgets, and Kattalan is a perfect example of that. Everyone involved gave their best to this project, and I think that effort can be seen on screen. Whether it is my performance, Parth’s or Antony’s, this film is special for all of us. We all suffered injuries while filming the action scenes, but when you put so much effort into a film, you hope the audience appreciates it. Thankfully, that appreciation has come.”