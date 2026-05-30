Kattalan star Kabir Duhan Singh says ‘We gave our blood and sweat’ for the film

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, best known for playing memorable villains in Malayalam cinema, including his role in Marco, is currently receiving praise for his performance in Kattalan, which stars Antony Varghese in the lead role.
At the Mumbai premiere of Kattalan, attended by Parth Tiwari, Harishankar Narayanan and Raj Tirandasu, Kabir spoke about his experience working on the film and the hard work that went into bringing the action thriller to life.
Talking about the film, Kabir said, “Malayalam cinema is known for making high-quality films even with limited budgets, and Kattalan is a perfect example of that. Everyone involved gave their best to this project, and I think that effort can be seen on screen. Whether it is my performance, Parth’s or Antony’s, this film is special for all of us. We all suffered injuries while filming the action scenes, but when you put so much effort into a film, you hope the audience appreciates it. Thankfully, that appreciation has come.”
Kabir also praised producer Shareef Muhammed, with whom he has worked before. He said, “Shareef Bhai is like family to me, and this is my second film with him. What I admire most is the trust he places in his directors. He gives them complete creative freedom, and I believe great films are made when producers trust a filmmaker’s vision. We saw that happen with Marco, which became a huge success. Working with Shareef Bhai never feels like work; it feels like working with family, and that brings out the best in everyone.”
Kattalan also stars Tamil actor Dushara Vijayan, who makes her Malayalam film debut with the project. The cast includes Sunil, Jagadish, Siddique, Anson Paul, Baby Jean, Hipster and Hanan Shaah.
Produced by Shareef Muhammed under Cubes Entertainments, the team behind Marco, the film features music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and Ravi Basrur, cinematography by Renadive, editing by Shameer Muhammed and action choreography by renowned stunt director Kecha Khamphakdee.
Directed by Paul George, Kattalan is currently showing in cinemas.
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