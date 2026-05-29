Sapne vs Everyone mirrored my real-life hustle, says actor Akhil Kaimal

When asked why he said yes to the role, Ashwin says that constant hustle, juggling survival with ambition, mirrored his own journey in the industry. “I would say I relate to almost every character in the show in some way. There are two parallel tracks in the series, one based in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. The series has so many layered characters, Prashant, Ashwin, and others. My own life has felt like an amalgamation of all of them. There’s a bit of me in Prashant, a bit in Ashwin and even in some of the other characters. Like Ashwin, I’ve also spent years struggling in the industry, hustling, managing different things just to keep my dream alive. I’ve been doing that for the last nine years. So, I connected deeply not just with Ashwin, but with the script as a whole because it speaks about lives like ours. That’s what made this project feel so personal to me.”

Akhil has steadily built an impressive body of work with projects like The Kerala Story, Asur, The Trial and The Hunt: Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case. But the road to the film industry felt like he had been through the wringer.

Having begun his career in the corporate sector in Gurgaon, his routine, soon started feeling stifling. But weekend classes at Barry John Acting Studio in Delhi changed the course of his life. “I used to wait for those two days throughout the week so that I could go there. It still took me almost one and a half years to finally decide that I should leave this job. You cannot sail on two boats after all. You need to make a decision.”

Akhil tells us though he grew up in Gujarat, he always felt deeply connected to Malayalam cinema. “From childhood, I have been fascinated more towards Malayalam films than Hindi films. But entering the Malayalam industry was a hard road to hoe. With few connections and an introverted personality, I struggled to find footing in Kerala. To sustain myself, I worked multiple jobs, from teaching maths online during the pandemic to working at the Kochi Biennale. Even after appearing in films like Jalasamadhi, which earned international recognition, and the dark comedy Jan.E.Man, opportunities remained thin on the ground.