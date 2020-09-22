Travis Scott is set to release a new single this week titled “Franchise,” and pre-orders are already available for physical 7" vinyl and cassette singles. The Sicko Mode rapper has been sharing some incredible artwork on his social media handles, made by George Condo (who also made a series of paintings for Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy).

Franchise cover art by George Condo

According to reports, Franchise was set to be originally titled, "White Tee," and was even previewed as by Scott and Chase B during the 10th episode of WAV RADIO, under that name on July 20. It got further teased in the McDonald’s commercial for the Travis Scott Meal on September 8. The song is set to star his frequent collaborator Young Thug and is reportedly set to be a homage to the hip-hop group Dem Franchize Boyz.

According to sources, "Franchise" might also feature M.I.A, but Scott has not confirmed it yet. Franchise will be Scott’s second solo track for the year, his last single ‘The Plan‘, was featured in Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet. Scott’s last solo full-length release was 2018’s ‘Astroworld’. This year the rapper has also shared collaborations with Kanye for Wash Us in the Blood, Rosalía for TKN, Kid Cudi for THE SCOTTS, and more. His virtual concert for Fortnite also got rave reviews back in April.