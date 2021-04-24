This is definitely not the best times to live. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in our lives. While countries are dealing with it, trying to flatten the curve, the current state has also caused emotional stress among people, and mental health has taken a hit. It may not be the right time to speak about all the pleasures of life, but the situation does warrant us to count our blessings and perhaps invest our time in some artistic pursuits. Distracting the mind from all the devastating news that we read and hear every day, could help us to deal with it better. Keeping your mind engaged in some creative activity could provide some respite. San Francisco has now gone digital with its cultural and art activities, and here's a look at some of their events that can be attended virtually.

de Young Museum

Calder-Picasso at the de Young Museum

"Calder-Picasso" is making its U.S. debut at the de Young. The exhibition features more than 100 sculptures, paintings, and more by Alexander Calder and Pablo Picasso, two of the most dynamic and influential creators in art history. Curated by the grandsons of both artists, the exhibition is a celebratory exploration of the surrealists. Tickets range from $20 to $35 and include admission to the museum’s permanent collections. Until May 23

SFMOMA

Close to Home: Creativity in Crisis at SFMOMA

SFMOMA’s "Close to Home: Creativity in Crisis" showcases seven Bay Area artists’ responses to the pandemic and civil unrest of 2020. Featuring work by Carolyn Drake, Rodney Ewing, Andres Gonzalez, James Gouldthorpe, Klea McKenna, Tucker Nichols, and Woody De Othello, the exhibition explores the vast range of emotions felt throughout the year—from fear and isolation to hope and humor—through various mediums. Entry to this exhibition is included with general admission to the museum. Until September 5

SoundBox - Resilience: Destiny Muhammad

Self-proclaimed “Harpist from the Hood” Destiny Muhammad curates an evening of immersive music from San Francisco Symphony’s mesmerizing SoundBox on May 27. The beloved San Francisco venue is unlike most symphony settings with a capacity for 500, hypnotic screens and projections, and a state-of-the-art sound system used to its every advantage. For $15, you can experience SoundBox and Muhammad’s dazzling aural delights from your own living room. May 27

The Matchmaker

Catch Thronton Wilder’s "The Matchmaker" as part of A.C.T. Out Loud, a virtual play reading series hosted by the American Conservatory Theater. This charming comedy-of-errors follows a wealthy widower in his pursuit of love and also served as the inspiration for beloved musical "Hello, Dolly!" Choose-your-own-price tickets start at just $5. April 26-May 2

Romeo & Juliet

The San Francisco Ballet is dipping into their storied archives to keep dance enthusiasts safely entertained this spring. Thought to be one of the institution’s best showpieces, "Romeo & Juliet" will be available to stream for most of May. The classic tale of two star-crossed lovers takes on new life under the choreography of the Ballet’s artistic director Helgi Tómasson. Score 72-hour access to the stream for $29.May 6-26

Asian Art Museum

Crazy Funny Asians

Unwind on Friday nights with a free (donations are encouraged) comedy stream from Crazy Funny Asians. Comedian K. Cheng (NBC's Stand Up for Diversity) hosts a rotating cast of stand-ups for 45 minutes of solid comedy gold. The show is hosted via Zoom and can only accommodate the first 100 attendees, so be sure to RSVP ahead of time. Every Friday

